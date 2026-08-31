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  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Fibre optic cable

SWA2302W/10

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components.

See all benefits

with this fibre optic audio cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 1.5 m (4.9 ft)

High-quality fibre optics

Optically pure light tube carries digital information to your components for uncompromised Hi-definition sound.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Moulded plug for secure connections

Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 178.9 kB
  • 19 December 2024

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