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  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

Stereo dubbing cable

SWA4522S/10

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.

See all benefits

with this stereo dubbing cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 1.5 m (4.9 ft)

Moulded plug for secure connections

Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Rubber strain relief

Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 182.5 kB
  • 19 December 2024

User manual

  • PDF file, 98.7 kB
  • 21 November 2023

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