Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SWA4522S/10
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.
1.5 m (4.9 ft)
Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.