Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SWV5633G/00
HDMI Premium Certified Cable
HDMI Premium Certified Cable provides ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High-speed HDMI supports full 32 channel audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate.
4K 60Hz
18 Gbps
3 m (9.8 ft)
Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames-per-second images.
Quality mateiral usage - 30 AWG pure copper wire to ensure the best connection with minimum data lost.
Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theatre and gaming applications.
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