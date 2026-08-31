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2 year warranty

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HDMI cable

SWV5733B/00

Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images

Experience Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High-speed HDMI supports full 32 channel audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate. 3 metre cable length.

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4K 60Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 18 Gbps

  • 4K 60Hz

  • 3 m (9.8 ft)

60 Hz frames per second

Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames-per-second images.

3D experience

Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theatre and gaming applications.

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Allows an HDMI-connected TV with built-in tuner to send digital audio data to a surround audio system, eliminating the need for a separate audio cable.

Technical specifications

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