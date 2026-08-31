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Discontinued

HDMI cable

SWV9030/10

8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR

Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel supports up to 192 KHz in 24-bit resolution.

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Enjoy ultra gaming experience

8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR

  • 8K 60Hz

  • 48 Gbps

  • 3 m (9.8 ft)

UHD 4320p (8K)

Supports video resolution up to 8K UHD 4320p to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.

60 Hz with Dynamic HDR

60-frames-per-second images with Dynamic HDR to provide the best contrast and details.

Gold-plated connectors for reliable connection.

Gold-plated connectors for reliable connection.

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