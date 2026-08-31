2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWW1001/00
Universal Electronics Organiser Bag
Electronic Accessories Organiser Bag to protect your electronic equipment. Designed to keep your electronics safe and dry with waterproof standard IPX4 material. Bag with four inner compartments to keep your equipment neat and organised.
Universal
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
Inside the case, you'll find pockets perfect for storing your mobile device, cables, batteries, memory cards – anything that needs to stay protected and close at hand.
Splashproof material guards your media against moisture and water contact.
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