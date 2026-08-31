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2 year warranty

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        Discontinued

        Pouch

        SWW1001/00

        Universal Electronics Organiser Bag

        Electronic Accessories Organiser Bag to protect your electronic equipment. Designed to keep your electronics safe and dry with waterproof standard IPX4 material. Bag with four inner compartments to keep your equipment neat and organised.

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        Universal Electronics Organiser Bag

        • Universal

        Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

        Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

        Interior pockets for secure storage

        Inside the case, you'll find pockets perfect for storing your mobile device, cables, batteries, memory cards – anything that needs to stay protected and close at hand.

        Splashproof material not meant to be submerged in water

        Splashproof material guards your media against moisture and water contact.

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