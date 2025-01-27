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  • Crafted for everyday adventures
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  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
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  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures
  • Crafted for everyday adventures

Discontinued

FidelioTrue Wireless Headphones

T2/00

5
| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

2 awards

Crafted for everyday adventures
Beautiful to look at. Incredible to listen to. These premium true wireless earbuds give you our most spacious and detailed in-ear sound, and our smartest noise control. Music to calls, films to podcasts: they'll take you places.
See all benefits

Crafted for everyday adventures

  • Exquisite natural sound

  • Noise Cancelling Pro+

  • Superior call quality

  • Timeless Fidelio design

Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids and sparkling highs, these superb earbuds bring you exquisite natural sound with precise instrument separation. Balanced-armature and graphene-coated dynamic drivers paint more detail than ever. You'll hear the tracks your favourite artists made-just the way they made them.

Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Cancelling Pro+

Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Cancelling Pro+

Adaptive noise cancelling quickly adjusts to your environment to suppress outside noise, including wind, in real time. Music to calls, you can immerse yourself wherever you are without lifting a finger. If you do want to adjust the level of transparency or wind-noise reduction, simply use the Philips Headphones app.

Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

You can happily make calls from the busiest, noisiest locations. Beamforming mics focus on the sound of your voice while advanced AI algorithms stop background noise from ruining the call. If it's really windy, the bone-conduction sensor will reliably pick up your voice, so you'll still be heard.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image PBTAWARD63
  • Award image PBTAWARD64

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/01/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Almost Perfect, my new favourite all round tws

I should start by saying I have something of a tws fixation and have bought 20+ pairs over the last few years, having owned most of the big brand flagship models. I was intrigued by the Fidelio T2's as there is very little buzz around them, hardly any reviews, either on you tube or the web. (Philips needs to look at it's marketing department, who couldn't sell these great buds?) I had owned the T1's some time ago and always loved the build quality and the warm immersive sound but was slightly put off by the overly large form factor. Now the T2's have dropped in price significantly from their launch RRP I finally bought a pair and boy am I glad I did. I've only been using them for a few days but I believe they are already my new favourite all round earbuds, a couple of others may have better sound quality (not many and not by much, looking at you Gemini iis or Between 3s) or ANC (we all know who has the best ANC) but I've yet to try a pair that is such a complete package, let alone at this price. Let me run through a few areas to illustrate as I am quite the fan of these truly excellent tws. Quality 9/10. These are better built than virtually any other tws (MW09 is only one I can think of that's better built) Aluminium charging case, injection moulded ceramic buds and leather back on buds and case make it a real quality item. Top notch design too and I love the form factor. Very discreet and classy. Comfort 10/10. These are the most comfortable buds I've ever worn. They are MUCH smaller than the T1's and go deep into your ear which both improves the seal/sound quality and provides a secure fit. I normally have to wear aftermarket foam Tips to get a good seal but not with these. Obviously everyone's ears differ but these are perfect for me, light, discreet and classy to wear, you forget you are wearing them with no discomfort for extended use. ANC 8/10, it can't compete with the absolute best out there but it's still pretty good, flagship level ANC. Call quality 8/10. More than acceptable, volume maybe a tad low but it's clear to both parties and has no break up or distortion, you can also add side tone to hear your own voice and make calls more natural. App 8/10 not the most feature rich app ever but it works well and I like that it includes quick start guides, manuals, control reminders etc. It also lets you pick codecs including LDAC and has preset sound options and user configurable EQ which works very well. You can also view your music and play it from within the app. Sometimes takes a few seconds to connect but does it reliably without needing to tell it to every time. Controls 7/10 probably the only slightly weak area, touch controls work well (unlike most) with few mis-taps registered but they aren't configurable to your liking, real shame as Philips tap choices are odd to say the least.(3 taps for next song? Please.) Not a deal breaker for me but a shame they can't be configured. Size 9/10 buds are a perfect size imho. No pencil sticks protruding or bulbous buds sticking out, just a nice small mic arm for calls. The case is maybe still a smidge larger than some but not like the T1's behemoth and it's still an easily pocketable size. Features 9/10. Quite feature rich, including multi point take over (just press play on second device, no need to pause etc.) most importantly all the features work well. I've had no end of competitors who claimed to do x but had serious issues with things not working properly in practice. These buds have been rock solid, Bluetooth connection is totally stable and all advertised features work properly. Flaky buds just drive me up the wall, no such issues here. Battery life 10/10. This is a home run. Charging is quick and wireless charging is included. Claimed battery life with and without ANC/LDAC etc is class leading. I haven't timed it but long/loud listening sessions hardly put a dent so I have no reasons to doubt it. Good batteries should hopefully mean many years of use, I've had several tws fail due to battery issues so it's reassuring. (And they have 2 years warranty btw) Now the big one: Sound quality. 9/10. Ok I've heard slightly better but only by 1 or 2 buds, usually at triple the price and even then it wasn't much better. Everyone's sound preference is different but burn these in for a few hours, enable LDAC and set the eqs how you like it and these are pretty stellar. The dual drivers really work well. Bass can be absolutely booming should you so desire. Instrument separation is good , mids and highs are maybe a smidge muddy on occasion but all in all I would say these are as good as if not better than 90% of the big brand tws flagship offerings for sound. (I just don't understand why these don't get more love and attention, especially at their current price):They are pretty loud, not the absolute loudest I've heard but loud enough for me unlike some of their competitors which are simply too low on max volume. Most of all I love the warm Philips tuning on their Fidelio buds. A couple of others may be more accurate but these just have a lovely enveloping sound stage that suits most music very well and is highly enjoyable. As you can tell I am mighty impressed. (So much that I may grab a spare pair) One or two other buds may just pip them on sound or ANC but this is a complete all-round package at a now bargain price with nothing else I've tried scoring so highly across the board. I thoroughly recommend them to all. Well done Philips.

Pros

Excellent all rounders. Unbelievable quality for the price.

Cons

Slightly odd touch controls that can't be configured

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T2 True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T2 True Wireless Headphones

17/10/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Feedback on the Fidelio T2

The Philips Fidelio T2 aren't just headphones They're an immersive soundscape nestled comfortably in your ears. From the moment I slipped them on, I was transported into a world of rich, detailed audio, free from the distractions of the outside world. Here's why they deserve a perfect 5-star rating: 1. Symphony in Your Pocket: The sound quality is exceptional. Crisp highs, powerful bass, and balanced mids paint a sonic picture that rivals concert halls. Balanced Armature and graphene drivers? More like balanced audio perfection! And easily adjustable in the app to match any listening style. 2. Silence is Golden: Noise cancellation? More like noise annihilation. The Fidelio T2 effectively silences the world around you, allowing you to truly focus on your music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Say goodbye to annoying chatter and hello to pure sonic bliss. This won't block out the Central line on a busy Wednesday morning but it makes it a lot more bearable! 3. Crystal Clear Conversations: Calling just got crystal clear. Whether you're catching up with loved ones or conducting conference calls, your voice will be transmitted with remarkable clarity thanks to the superior call quality. No more muffled "can you hear me nows?" 4. Voice Assistant at Your Fingertips: Need to set a reminder or change the music? No problem! The built-in voice assistant integration means you can seamlessly access Siri or Google Assistant with just a tap. Convenience personified! 5. Music Marathon: With up to 40 hours of playtime (including the charging case), these earbuds can handle even the longest commutes, gym sessions, or study marathons. No more scrambling for a charger – just pop them in and enjoy uninterrupted audio magic. 6. Comfort is King: Forget bulky, uncomfortable earbuds. The sleek, ergonomic design of the Fidelio T2 ensures a snug, comfortable fit that won't fatigue your ears, even during extended listening sessions. Comfort and style, what more could you ask for? They are a bit larger than some but not uncomfortable and come with a lot of different earbud sizes to help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T2 True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T2 True Wireless Headphones

07/11/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig produkt!

Wat een waanzinnig goed geluid! Makkelijk in gebruik, redelijk snel op te laden, ik ben er blij mee

Pros

Geluids qualiteit, Luxe superieur materiaal

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T2 True wireless oordopjes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T2 True wireless oordopjes

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Disclaimers

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