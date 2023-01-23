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All series

  • From park to street
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  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
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  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street

Discontinued

In-ear sports headphones with mic

TAA1105BK/00

3.2
| (5) Reviews
From park to street
Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energising bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.
See all benefits

From park to street

  • 15 mm drivers for clear sound

  • ear-hook design for secure fit

  • 1.2 m cable length

  • IPX2 sweat-resistant

Headphones that stay in, however you move

The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.

Clear sound, energising bass

Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.

Easy control for music and calls

Enjoy every minute of your favourite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The in-line remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant and take calls without missing a beat.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

5

Reviews

4

23/01/2023

Italia

Italia

Perfette

Le uso prevalentemente per ascoltare musica e devo dire che la qualità è ottima e finalmente non mi cascano dalle orecchie!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono

21/03/2021

Italia

Italia

Ottime cuffie

Prodotto molto valido: audio e bassi notevoli, utilissimo il comando per attivare e disattivare la riproduzione di un brano musicale, della radio o di una chiamata.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono

17/08/2022

España

España

Echo de menos la versión antigua

Son unos buenos auriculares para lo que son. Los he usado muchos años para correr en su versión antigua, sin micrófono, y eran perfectos. Buen precio, buen sonido, duraderos, no molestaban nada y se me encajan perfectamente a la oreja. Pero como solo los uso para correr, el micrófono de estos me sobra. Ahora sí que me molesta al correr y además es un punto de entrada adicional de sudor y agua. Ojalá vuelvan a hacer los anteriores. Pero para el que no le moleste el micrófono, es un buen producto.

Pros

Buen precio, buen sonido, cómodos

Cons

El micrófno

This review was made for TAA1105WT Auriculares deportivos intrauditivos con micrófono

This review was made for TAA1105WT Auriculares deportivos intrauditivos con micrófono

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