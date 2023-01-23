2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA1105WT/00
15 mm drivers for clear sound
ear-hook design for secure fit
1.2 m cable length
IPX2 sweat-resistant
The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.
Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.
Enjoy every minute of your favourite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The in-line remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant and take calls without missing a beat.
3.2
of 5
5
Reviews
Arpesh
23/01/2023
Italia
Perfette
Le uso prevalentemente per ascoltare musica e devo dire che la qualità è ottima e finalmente non mi cascano dalle orecchie!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono
ErickM
21/03/2021
Italia
Ottime cuffie
Prodotto molto valido: audio e bassi notevoli, utilissimo il comando per attivare e disattivare la riproduzione di un brano musicale, della radio o di una chiamata.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA1105BK Cuffie sportive in-ear con microfono
Aurora1342
17/08/2022
España
Echo de menos la versión antigua
Son unos buenos auriculares para lo que son. Los he usado muchos años para correr en su versión antigua, sin micrófono, y eran perfectos. Buen precio, buen sonido, duraderos, no molestaban nada y se me encajan perfectamente a la oreja. Pero como solo los uso para correr, el micrófono de estos me sobra. Ahora sí que me molesta al correr y además es un punto de entrada adicional de sudor y agua. Ojalá vuelvan a hacer los anteriores. Pero para el que no le moleste el micrófono, es un buen producto.
Pros
Buen precio, buen sonido, cómodos
Cons
El micrófno
This review was made for TAA1105WT Auriculares deportivos intrauditivos con micrófono
This review was made for TAA1105WT Auriculares deportivos intrauditivos con micrófono