2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA4216BK/00
Washable ear-cup cushions
Lightweight and rugged
IP55 dust/water protection
With 35 hours of play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train – and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours more play time.
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!
An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go – nothing will stop you!
4.4
of 5
11
Reviews
Ding ding
16/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
All Good
Decent level of water protection. Comfortable. Decent sound. Can hear ambient noise if you want to. Do look a little large but no big issue. Swapped my adidas RPT01 for these. Far better. Adidas ones kept breaking!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA4216BK Wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA4216BK Wireless sports headphones
Rameejl
07/11/2022
Danmark
Gode robuste høretelefoner
Et par super gode høretelefoner, som jeg synes kan det hele - god robusthed, god batteritid, rigtig god lyd. Så en stor anbefaling herfra.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA4216BK Trådløse sportshovedtelefoner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA4216BK Trådløse sportshovedtelefoner
Læpevn
04/11/2022
Danmark
Super god
Rigtig gode høretelefoner. Godt lydisolerende. Fungerer bare rigtig godt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA4216BK Trådløse sportshovedtelefoner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA4216BK Trådløse sportshovedtelefoner