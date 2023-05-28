Search terms

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAA5508BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Your workout essential Your workout essential Your workout essential
      -{discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAA5508BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Your workout essential

      From the gym to the street, these noise-cancelling, true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you'll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place.

        Your workout essential

        From the gym to the street, these noise-cancelling, true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you'll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

        Your workout essential

        From the gym to the street, these noise-cancelling, true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you'll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

          Your workout essential

          From the gym to the street, these noise-cancelling, true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you'll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

            Your workout essential

            • Detailed, natural sound
            • Noise Cancelling Pro
            • Clearer calls on the go
            • Reliable in-ear fit
            Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

            Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

            Go big on the tunes that get you going! You get detailed, energising sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up.

            Immerse freely. Noise Cancelling Pro

            Immerse freely. Noise Cancelling Pro

            Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.

            Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

            Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

            When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

            Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

            Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

            These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching films or gaming.

            Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

            Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

            An IPX5 rating means that these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

            No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

            No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

            Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours of play time and an extra 21 hours from the small charging case. Pop the earbuds back in and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 5 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

            Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

            Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.

            Philips Headphones app. Control noise cancelling and more

            You can use the Philips Headphones app to customise noise cancelling, turn auto wind-noise reduction off and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.

            Multipoint, earbud touch controls and voice assistants

            Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to two devices at once: great if you're streaming from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch. Touch controls on the earbuds cover calls, music playback and more. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              8 mm
              Sensitivity
              110 dB (1 kHz)
              Frequency range
              20–20,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              5 mW
              Driver type
              Graphene coated

            • ANC features

              ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
              Yes
              ANC technology
              Hybrid, ANC Pro
              Awareness mode
              Yes
              Adaptive ANC
              Yes
              Auto wind-noise cancellation
              Yes

            • Telecommunication

              Microphone for call
              An AI algorithm

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.3
              Supported codec
              • AAC
              • SBC
              • LC3
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Multipoint connection
              Yes
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Philips Headphones app support
              Yes
              Firmware updates possible
              Yes
              Water resistance
              IPX5
              Type of controls
              Touch
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes

            • Design

              Colour
              Black
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              Ear coupling material
              Silicone
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip

            • Power

              Music play time (ANC on)
              7 + 21 hr
              Music play time (ANC off)
              8 + 23 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              53 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              600 mAh
              Battery life standby time
              200 hr
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              5 mins for 1 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              10.1 g

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant compatible
              • Apple Siri
              • Google Assistant
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual
              Voice assistant support
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Eartips
              3 pairs (S/M/L)
              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 200 mm
              Others
              1 pcs lanyard
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Dimensions

              Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
              2.00 x 2.57 x 2.14  cm
              Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
              5.49 x 2.90 x 4.15  cm
              Total weight
              0.045  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Carton
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              Height
              13.02  cm
              Width
              11.4  cm
              Depth
              5.37  cm
              Gross weight
              0.132  kg
              Net weight
              0.075  kg
              Tare weight
              0.057  kg
              EAN
              48 95229 13147 7

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Length
              34.3  cm
              Width
              29.8  cm
              Height
              30.6  cm
              Gross weight
              4.544  kg
              Net weight
              1.8  kg
              Tare weight
              2.744  kg
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 13147 4

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Length
              16.2  cm
              Width
              14  cm
              Height
              13.8  cm
              Gross weight
              0.49  kg
              Net weight
              0.225  kg
              Tare weight
              0.265  kg
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 13147 1

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20307 5

