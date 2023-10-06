2 year warranty
Discontinued
Detailed, natural sound
Noise Cancelling Pro
Clearer calls on the go
Reliable in-ear fit
Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.
When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!
Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.
Awards
4.6
of 5
70
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
M.P 1501
06/10/2023
United Kingdom
Very good features
I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.
Pros
Noise cancelling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Bezzie15
01/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great headphones
I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Cwbw1985
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Awesome
These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.