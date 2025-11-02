2 year warranty
Discontinued
You move, they won't
Hit that rhythm with the wireless headphones that won't fall off no matter how you move! These open-ear sports headphones are super light, super comfortable and tough. Plus, they let you hear everything that's happening around you.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Clearer calls on the go
LED safety lights
Run, jump, ride! These open-ear headphones won't fall off when you get moving. The neckband wraps around the back of your head, and loops over the top of your ears, to hold them comfortably in place: they won't move, even when you go for it. Plus, they're so light you'll barely feel them.
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear-and your music magically appears in your head!
When you're on a call, beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, and not the traffic or the chatter of the people next to you!
Awards
4.1
of 5
241
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
racinglad
02/11/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!
Great product, but I have lost the charger cord, and cannot get a replacement. Philips so far have not been any help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pros
Excellent product just very poor customer service
Cons
Hopeless spares as no charger cord available
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Mikey
20/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great sound and really light
These earphones are perfect for a run, even in the rain. I was able to enjoy my run better without worrying about the rain ruining my earphones. I like that they can hang about your neck when you need to take them off for pauses from music. Super handy. Give them a go!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
TrinityJ
09/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great sound, novelty format
Using these novelty headphones took some time to adapt to as there are no earbuds and they practically sit next to your ear. It's nice and comfortable to not have something inside your ear. The sound is very good. I'm not an expert in sound and used the default setting but it sounded pretty great despite being outside with lots of noises around. I don't think these would hold in place if you were to do some extreme exercise but they're advertised mainly for running anyway. Charging with the USB cable, they're easy to use and a great fit for those who are into sports or outdoor activities and want a comfortable fitting set of earphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.