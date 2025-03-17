2 year warranty
Light, power, action
Great sound to get you going, solar power to keep you going! With Powerfoyle™ solar technology, these wireless on-ear headphones recharge in the light, and the battery can hold a massive 80 hours of power for use in darker locations.
Powerfoyle™ solar technology
Self-charging headphones
80-hour battery reserve
Washable ear-cup cushions
Sunlight to electric light, these headphones recharge whenever they’re exposed to light! Powerfoyle™ solar-cell material in the headband harvests energy from the sun to keep the battery powered up—and you’ll even get a charge from electric light. A fully charged battery provides up to 80 hours of play time, so you can keep going even in low light.
Run, walk, roller skate! The comfy headband won’t slip when you move and the soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel. The ear-cup cushion sleeves can be removed for easy cleaning, so you’ll always be able to get them feeling fresh again.
You’ll enjoy rich sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you’re listening quietly.
Awards
4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sjenks
17/03/2025
United Kingdom
Solar for the win
These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal
Pros
solar charging, great sound
Cons
long term viability unsure
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-17
Tim N
09/03/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!
I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.
This review was made for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-09
This review was made for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2024-02-09
Evieric
05/03/2025
United Kingdom
Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!
The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.
Pros
Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.
Cons
Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-05