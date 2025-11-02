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Discontinued

Open-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA6606BK/00

4.1

| (242) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Run safe, ride free

Press play on a new way to listen while you train! These bone-conducting wireless sports headphones leave you free to talk to fellow athletes-and retain complete awareness of your surroundings. Your runs and rides just got an upgrade.

See all benefits

Run safe, ride free

  • Open-ear fit

  • Bone conduction

  • Lightweight and rugged

  • IP67 dust/water protection

Train all day. 9 hours play time

With 9 hours play time from a single charge, these bone-conducting open-ear headphones are with you for the length of the race. A full charge takes 2 hours via USB-C. Need an extra boost? Just 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.

Bone conduction. Sounds without earphones

Bone conduction. Sounds without earphones

Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, leaving your ears completely open to your environment. You can enjoy your music and podcasts and still hear your feet hitting the trail. Or a car getting too close to your rear wheel.

Built-in mics remove environmental sound on a call

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

242

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

02/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!

Great product, but I have lost the charger cord, and cannot get a replacement. Philips so far have not been any help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Pros

Excellent product just very poor customer service

Cons

Hopeless spares as no charger cord available

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-02

20/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound and really light

These earphones are perfect for a run, even in the rain. I was able to enjoy my run better without worrying about the rain ruining my earphones. I like that they can hang about your neck when you need to take them off for pauses from music. Super handy. Give them a go!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

09/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound, novelty format

Using these novelty headphones took some time to adapt to as there are no earbuds and they practically sit next to your ear. It's nice and comfortable to not have something inside your ear. The sound is very good. I'm not an expert in sound and used the default setting but it sounded pretty great despite being outside with lots of noises around. I don't think these would hold in place if you were to do some extreme exercise but they're advertised mainly for running anyway. Charging with the USB cable, they're easy to use and a great fit for those who are into sports or outdoor activities and want a comfortable fitting set of earphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.