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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout

Discontinued

True wireless sports headphones

TAA7507BK/00

4.6
| (70) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Tune in to your workout
From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they'll stay in your ears.
See all benefits

Tune in to your workout

  • Premium sound

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Crystal-clear calls

  • Reliable in-ear fit

No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours—if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to clearly transmit the sound of your voice.

Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

An IPX5 rating means that these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

70

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

06/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good features

I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.

Pros

Noise cancelling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

01/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

21/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.