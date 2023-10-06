The Phillips true wireless headphones are truly exceptional on many levels. When I first got them out I was surprised how light they were and immediately thought the sound quality and bass would be lacking. Normally premium earbuds carry weight due to the driver size. The sound quality is the best I have heard from a pair of in ear buds. I would go as far as saying the sound is better and they deliver more bass than my over ear Sennheiser pxc 550-ii that were more than £300 new. The ear buds come in a bigger charging case than other in ear buds I have. The stated battery times are very high, I listen to music fairly loud so I do not expect to meet the quoted times. That said I have had no issue with a couple hours of continuous use. I suspect with the higher volumes I may get half the battery Phillips quotes which is still many hours. My mobile with Spotify supports the premium codec LDAC. With the most up to date Bluetooth connection the sound has been excellent. The shape and design with the lower weight means they fit very well in my ears. I always have had issues with other ear buds even after changing the tips with falling out of one of my ears. These get a very good fit that also helps blocking the outside sounds. These buds have ANC that works but does not compare to what over ears can offer. I would say they are on par with other premium in ear ANC. Another interesting feature is the buds allow you to turn off ANC and increase ambient noise so you can hear and speak to people with your buds in. You can enable this with a short press of the right bud. Another feature I like, you can set it up when you remove either bud the music pauses automatically until you place it back in your ear and it plays automatically. I am not so keen on the touch controls. Rather than a touch you need to pause for 1 or 2 seconds depending on what option you want. It works but they are not as easy to use compared to other buds. All in all, these are excellent and my new go to ear buds. I would highly recommend them for these reasons.