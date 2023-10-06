2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA7507BK/00
Premium sound
Noise Cancelling Pro
Crystal-clear calls
Reliable in-ear fit
Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours—if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.
Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to clearly transmit the sound of your voice.
An IPX5 rating means that these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.
4.6
of 5
70
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
M.P 1501
06/10/2023
United Kingdom
Very good features
I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.
Pros
Noise cancelling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Bezzie15
01/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great headphones
I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Cwbw1985
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Awesome
These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.