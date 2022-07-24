Search terms
Free your ears. Hear it all.
Run it, ride it, stroll it, love it! Light, comfy and tough, these open-ear wireless sports headphones let you hear everything that's going on around you, and your music too. From parks to city streets, your training just got an upgrade. See all benefits
Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear, or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear and your music magically appears in your head!
Hitting the trail in the rain? An IP66 rating means dirt or a downpour won't stop these open-ear headphones, and they're safe and easy to charge even after they've gotten wet. Simply wipe them down and attach them to the magnetic charging cradle.
Run at night. Hike a mountain trail at dusk. Or cycle in the woods. With a bright LED light-strip on the rear of the neckband, you'll stay visible in dim environments. You can control the LEDs via the Philips Headphones app or via the on/off button on the neckband.
Don't want to worry about daily charging? With 9 hours play time from a single charge, these bone-conducting open-ear headphones are good to go for multiple workouts. A full charge takes just 2 hours. For a quick extra boost, just 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.
Taking calls? A unique combination of bone-conducting and AI mics means you'll always be heard clearly. The AI mic removes background noise in any environment. If you're out on a run or a ride, the bone-conducting mic removes annoying wind noise. Switch mics easily via a button on the neckband.
Why weigh yourself down? These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving. The neckband wraps around the back of your head, and loops over the top of your ears, to hold the headphones comfortably in place.
Buttons on the neckband let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume and more. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're listening to music on your phone and getting training notifications from your smartwatch.
The Philips Headphones app lets you control the LED running light-and switch between the headphone's AI and bone-conducting mics for calls inside or outside. For music, you can choose from preset listening styles, or use the equaliser to fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.
