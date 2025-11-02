2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA7607BK/00
Free your ears. Hear it all.
Run it, ride it, stroll it, love it! Light, comfy and tough, these open-ear wireless sports headphones let you hear everything that's going on around you, and your music too. From parks to city streets, your training just got an upgrade.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Clear calls
LED safety lights
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear, or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear-and your music magically appears in your head!
Hitting the trail in the rain? An IP66 rating means dirt or a downpour won't stop these open-ear headphones, and they're safe and easy to charge even after they've gotten wet. Simply wipe them down and attach them to the magnetic charging cradle.
Run at night. Hike a mountain trail at dusk. Or cycle in the woods. With a bright LED light-strip on the rear of the neckband, you'll stay visible in dim environments. You can control the LEDs via the Philips Headphones app, or via the on/off button on the neckband.
4.1
of 5
241
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
racinglad
02/11/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!
Great product, but I have lost the charger cord, and cannot get a replacement. Philips so far have not been any help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pros
Excellent product just very poor customer service
Cons
Hopeless spares as no charger cord available
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Mikey
20/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great sound and really light
These earphones are perfect for a run, even in the rain. I was able to enjoy my run better without worrying about the rain ruining my earphones. I like that they can hang about your neck when you need to take them off for pauses from music. Super handy. Give them a go!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
TrinityJ
09/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great sound, novelty format
Using these novelty headphones took some time to adapt to as there are no earbuds and they practically sit next to your ear. It's nice and comfortable to not have something inside your ear. The sound is very good. I'm not an expert in sound and used the default setting but it sounded pretty great despite being outside with lots of noises around. I don't think these would hold in place if you were to do some extreme exercise but they're advertised mainly for running anyway. Charging with the USB cable, they're easy to use and a great fit for those who are into sports or outdoor activities and want a comfortable fitting set of earphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.