2 year warranty
TAB5309/10
Better, deeper sound for all your entertainment
Bring films and more to life with this powerful soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Explosions will rumble. Music will sing. Games become more epic. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.
2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer
240 W max. HDMI ARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Digital Plus
2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring you new levels of sound, while the compact wireless subwoofer adds satisfying weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices get clearer in any mode if you activate Dialogue Enhancement.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.
2.4
of 5
8
Reviews
Kino Man
27/11/2024
Deutschland
Top Prokukt
Für meine Zwecke und Raumgröße völlig ausreichend zweit Wohnzimmer mit 12 QM
Pros
Klein mit ordentlich Sound für die Preisklasse
Cons
Einige Sound Codec fehlen Bsp Dolby Atmos wird aber durch DTS Virtual X ausgeglichen was als 3D option völlig ausreichend ist.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 mit kabellosem Subwoofer
Date of Use 2024-10-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Soundbar 2.1 mit kabellosem Subwoofer
Date of Use 2024-10-27
Hubalpine
31/10/2024
France
Très bon produit
Produit correspondant à ma recherche,simple à installer, qualité de l'écoute suffisante pour mon utilisation, je le recommande.
Pros
Peu encombrant
Cons
Pas d'affichage pour les réglages d'écoute.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Barre de son 2.1 avec caisson de basses sans fil
Date of Use 2024-09-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Barre de son 2.1 avec caisson de basses sans fil
Date of Use 2024-09-30
25/03/2026
España
Rectifico mi opinión
Hola. Quiero rectificar la mala calificación y reseña que hice de esta barra de sonido hace cuatro meses. Si bien en un principio me dejó totalmente insatisfecho con el rendimiento conectada por hdmi a la televisión Philips, la emparejé vía bluetooth con una tablet y una aplicación de música, con un buen repertorio de ecualización... Cuál es mi sorpresa que funciona mucho mucho mucho mejor. En subwoofer da buenos graves y la barra rinde buen sonido... Lo que quiere decir que no es problema de la barra de sonido sino de la baja ecualización que posee el televisor , además hay canales que emiten mejor sonido que otros. La televisión Philips debería de tener más opciones de variar la ecualización. Sin más ,me despido, buenos días.
Pros
Precio asequible y buena construcción
Cons
Poca ecualización de sonido
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Barra de sonido 2.1 con subwoofer inalámbrico
Date of Use 2025-11-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5309 Barra de sonido 2.1 con subwoofer inalámbrico
Date of Use 2025-11-25