Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TABH305BK/00
Big bold bass. No distractions.
Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours of playtime, even with ANC on.
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Full folding
Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) ensures that the rumble of the train won't interfere with the boom of the beat. Want silence? Simply activate ANC without any music playing. You get up to 15 hours of play time with ANC on, and 18 hours of play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.
Take the dance floor with you. The 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers keep the sound crisp and the bass big.
Weighing just 145.5 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you bring the bass in real comfort. The headband is easily adjustable and so light you'll barely feel it. The ear cups are soft and can be angled until they feel just right.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Trombine
09/03/2022
France
Verified buyer
C'est le produit qu'il me fallait et qui me convie
Je cherchais un casque connectable en wifi pour que ma tablette puisse se recharger en écoutant de la musique, impossible avec des écouteurs à fil.
Pros
Assez facile d'utilisation une fois les procédures réussies.
Cons
Produit apparemment en fin de série. Les prix commencent à baisser.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TABH305BK Casque à réduction de bruit sans fil
Date of Use 2021-02-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TABH305BK Casque à réduction de bruit sans fil
Date of Use 2021-02-09
Marcos43
08/04/2020
España
encantado
había leído que estos auriculares tienen buenos graves, y me he quedado sorprendido con la buena calidad de los mismos. es lo que mas echo de menos cuando estoy con los cascos pequeños haciendo deporte, una buena potencia de graves. y por el precio que tienen, la verdad que se nota.
Pros
relación calidad precio
Cons
autonomía un poco corta
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TABH305BK Auriculares inalámbricos cancelación activa ruido
Date of Use 2019-03-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TABH305BK Auriculares inalámbricos cancelación activa ruido
Date of Use 2019-03-08
Remigias
23/08/2020
Nederland
Geluid super maar connectivity niet
Geluid super, zoals ik gewend ben. Maar de headset is niet te connecten met iets anders dan een telefoon
Pros
geluid
Cons
connectivity
This review was made for TABH305BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met ruisonderdrukking
Date of Use 2019-07-23
This review was made for TABH305BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met ruisonderdrukking
Date of Use 2019-07-23
Actual results may vary