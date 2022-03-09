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Discontinued

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

TABH305BK/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews

Big bold bass. No distractions.

Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours of playtime, even with ANC on.

See all benefits

Big bold bass. No distractions.

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Full folding

15 hours of play time with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) on

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) ensures that the rumble of the train won't interfere with the boom of the beat. Want silence? Simply activate ANC without any music playing. You get up to 15 hours of play time with ANC on, and 18 hours of play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.

Big bass. 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Take the dance floor with you. The 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers keep the sound crisp and the bass big.

Weight is just 145.5 g. Feel light. Listen heavy

Weighing just 145.5 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you bring the bass in real comfort. The headband is easily adjustable and so light you'll barely feel it. The ear cups are soft and can be angled until they feel just right.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2
1

09/03/2022

France

France

Verified buyer

C'est le produit qu'il me fallait et qui me convie

Je cherchais un casque connectable en wifi pour que ma tablette puisse se recharger en écoutant de la musique, impossible avec des écouteurs à fil.

Pros

Assez facile d'utilisation une fois les procédures réussies.

Cons

Produit apparemment en fin de série. Les prix commencent à baisser.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TABH305BK Casque à réduction de bruit sans fil

Date of Use 2021-02-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TABH305BK Casque à réduction de bruit sans fil

Date of Use 2021-02-09

08/04/2020

España

España

encantado

había leído que estos auriculares tienen buenos graves, y me he quedado sorprendido con la buena calidad de los mismos. es lo que mas echo de menos cuando estoy con los cascos pequeños haciendo deporte, una buena potencia de graves. y por el precio que tienen, la verdad que se nota.

Pros

relación calidad precio

Cons

autonomía un poco corta

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TABH305BK Auriculares inalámbricos cancelación activa ruido

Date of Use 2019-03-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TABH305BK Auriculares inalámbricos cancelación activa ruido

Date of Use 2019-03-08

23/08/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Geluid super maar connectivity niet

Geluid super, zoals ik gewend ben. Maar de headset is niet te connecten met iets anders dan een telefoon

Pros

geluid

Cons

connectivity

This review was made for TABH305BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met ruisonderdrukking

Date of Use 2019-07-23

This review was made for TABH305BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met ruisonderdrukking

Date of Use 2019-07-23

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary