    Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

    TABH305BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours of playtime, even with ANC on. See all benefits

      Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours of playtime, even with ANC on. See all benefits

      Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours of playtime, even with ANC on. See all benefits

        Big bold bass. No distractions.

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Full folding

        15 hours of play time with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) on

        Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) ensures that the rumble of the train won't interfere with the boom of the beat. Want silence? Simply activate ANC without any music playing. You get up to 15 hours of play time with ANC on, and 18 hours of play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.

        Big bass. 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

        Take the dance floor with you. The 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers keep the sound crisp and the bass big.

        Weight is just 145.5 g. Feel light. Listen heavy

        Weighing just 145.5 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you bring the bass in real comfort. The headband is easily adjustable and so light you'll barely feel it. The ear cups are soft and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

        The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and take them with you.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that.

        A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather and more.

        18 hours of play time with ANC off

        18 hours of play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          92 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.2
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          200 hrs
          Talk time
          33* hr
          BT+ ANC ON
          Music play time
          15*  hr
          BT+ ANC ON

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.1625  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          4.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.292  kg
          Net weight
          0.188  kg
          Tare weight
          0.104  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10059 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          1.091  kg
          Net weight
          0.564  kg
          Tare weight
          0.527  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10059 3

            • Actual results may vary