Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-ear wired headphones

    TAE1105WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Your music, your colour Your music, your colour Your music, your colour
      -{discount-value}

      In-ear wired headphones

      TAE1105WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Your music, your colour

      These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone's voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

      In-ear wired headphones

      Your music, your colour

      These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone's voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

      Your music, your colour

      These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone's voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

      In-ear wired headphones

      Your music, your colour

      These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone's voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-ear wired headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Your music, your colour

        • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back

        Punchy bass. Clear sound

        What's life on the go without your favourite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers and boast a gold-plated connector.

        Rock your sounds in real comfort

        An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

        Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls

        Take a call, pause your playlist - all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.

        Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

        inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages and get answers when you're on the move.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Sensitivity
          102 dB at 1 kHz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.119  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11039 1
          Height
          6.3  cm
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.0441  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0749  kg
          Width
          8.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.097  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11039 4
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Length
          35.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.3528  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          0.7442  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11039 7
          Gross weight
          0.0335  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.0147  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.0188  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.2  cm
          Height
          2.25  cm
          Weight
          0.0147  kg
          Width
          2.3  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item