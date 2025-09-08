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2 year warranty

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All series

Fidelio Bluetooth® turntable

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FidelioBluetooth® turntable

TAFT1/10

Fidelio Bluetooth® turntable

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For iOS and Android

Philips Entertainment App

Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.

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Philips Entertainment App

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 10.1 MB
  • 8 September 2025

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 543 kB
  • 1 September 2025

Warranty and service

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