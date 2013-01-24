  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    4000 Series

    PC Gaming Headset

    TAGH401BL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
      -{discount-value}

      4000 Series PC Gaming Headset

      TAGH401BL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

      With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      4000 Series PC Gaming Headset

      Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

      With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

      With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      4000 Series PC Gaming Headset

      Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

      With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headband

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        4000 Series

        4000 Series

        PC Gaming Headset

        Total:

        Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

        • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Multi-way compact folding
        Adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

        Adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

        A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.

        Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

        Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

        Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

        Game volume control and microphone mute switch

        Game volume control and microphone mute switch

        The inline remote controller could adjust speaker volume and mute microphone by "one-button", good for both of PC team game and online meeting.

        Dirac Spatial Audio solution enhances sound immersion

        Dirac Spatial Audio solution enhances sound immersion

        Dirac Spatial Audio solution provides a dramatic sound-quality upgrade and the ultimate immersion: accurate spatial positioning, more balanced and transparent sound with richer details.

        Comfortable cushions for prolonged use

        Comfortable cushions for prolonged use

        Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

        Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

        Cooling-feel material ear cups bring maximum comfort

        Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Type
          dynamic
          Frequency response
          20-20000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2.5

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          Quick start guide

        • Design

          Colour
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Product dimensions

          Weight
          0.25  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          24  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.45  kg
          Net weight
          0.25  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11928 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          53  cm
          Width
          44.5  cm
          Height
          54.2  cm
          Gross weight
          14.46  kg
          Net weight
          6  kg
          Tare weight
          8.46  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11928 1

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          25  cm
          Width
          21.2  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.59  kg
          Net weight
          0.75  kg
          Tare weight
          0.84  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11928 8

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.