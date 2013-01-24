Home
      With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

        Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience

        • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Multi-way compact folding

        Adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

        A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.

        Cooling-feel material ear cups bring maximum comfort

        Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.

        Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

        Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

        Game volume control and microphone mute switch

        The inline remote controller could adjust speaker volume and mute microphone by "one-button", good for both of PC team game and online meeting.

        Dirac HD and 3D sound switch to enhance immersion of music

        Professional and well-respected Dirac HD/3D sound technology provide dramatic sound quality upgrade with accurate spatial positioning, natural and transparent audio experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Type
          dynamic
          Frequency response
          20-20000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2.5

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          Quick start guide

        • Design

          Colour
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Product dimensions

          Weight
          0.25  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          24  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.45  kg
          Net weight
          0.25  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11928 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          53  cm
          Width
          44.5  cm
          Height
          54.2  cm
          Gross weight
          14.46  kg
          Net weight
          6  kg
          Tare weight
          8.46  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11928 1

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          25  cm
          Width
          21.2  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.59  kg
          Net weight
          0.75  kg
          Tare weight
          0.84  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11928 8

