Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With professional Dirac 3D surround technology, ultra-lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pads, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, deliver a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits
PC Gaming Headset
Philips shop price
Total:
A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.
Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.
Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.
The inline remote controller could adjust speaker volume and mute microphone by "one-button", good for both of PC team game and online meeting.
Professional and well-respected Dirac HD/3D sound technology provide dramatic sound quality upgrade with accurate spatial positioning, natural and transparent audio experience.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Design
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton