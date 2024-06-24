ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time
  • This is your time

Over-ear headphones

TAH2005BK/00

3.7
| (7) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
This is your time
From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices.
See all benefits

This is your time

  • Soft comfy cushions

  • 40 mm drivers

  • Lightweight headband

  • 2 m headphone cable

Get your sounds on

These wired over-ear headphones let you listen in comfort for as long as you like. Powerful 40 mm drivers give you crisp, clear sound. The over-ear fit ensures good passive noise isolation and others won't hear what you're listening to.

All-day ease. Everyday comfort

The cushioned adjustable headband fits any head and the soft ear-cup cushions are great for long listening sessions. There's no battery, so no limit to your play time. Ideal when you're binging on the latest podcasts.

Plug in to your favourite devices

The 2 m headphone cable is perfect for connecting to a laptop or tablet. If you are on the go, this cable lets you keep your device safely stowed in a bag or pocket while you listen hands-free.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

24/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wired headphones, great quality

great quality, wired. sounds amazing..... recommended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones

28/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect wired headphones

Philips wired headphones, perfect for me and my teenager

This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones

This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones

04/06/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Een geweldige hoofdtelefoon

Deze hoofdtelefoon is echt geweldig goed, het geluid is prima en dat voor een zeer schappelijke prijs .

Pros

Goed geluid en een lang snoer

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH2005BK Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH2005BK Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.