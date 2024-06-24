2 year warranty
TAH2005BK/00
Soft comfy cushions
40 mm drivers
Lightweight headband
2 m headphone cable
These wired over-ear headphones let you listen in comfort for as long as you like. Powerful 40 mm drivers give you crisp, clear sound. The over-ear fit ensures good passive noise isolation and others won't hear what you're listening to.
The cushioned adjustable headband fits any head and the soft ear-cup cushions are great for long listening sessions. There's no battery, so no limit to your play time. Ideal when you're binging on the latest podcasts.
The 2 m headphone cable is perfect for connecting to a laptop or tablet. If you are on the go, this cable lets you keep your device safely stowed in a bag or pocket while you listen hands-free.
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Liki1
24/06/2024
United Kingdom
Wired headphones, great quality
great quality, wired. sounds amazing..... recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones
Sol bol
28/05/2024
United Kingdom
Perfect wired headphones
Philips wired headphones, perfect for me and my teenager
This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones
This review was made for TAH2005BK Over-ear headphones
CGTuin
04/06/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Een geweldige hoofdtelefoon
Deze hoofdtelefoon is echt geweldig goed, het geluid is prima en dat voor een zeer schappelijke prijs .
Pros
Goed geluid en een lang snoer
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH2005BK Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH2005BK Hoofdtelefoon voor over het oor