Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
TAH2500BK/10
Superb comfort, great sound
Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with extra bass, and up to 50 hours of playback.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Over-ear wireless headphones
total
recurring payment
Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Press button to activate Awareness Mode.
You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. You can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes.
With up to 50 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 10 hours.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft earcups ensure a perfect fit. Each earcup features PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.
Our handy companion app lets you manage connected devices or turn noise cancellation off. You can also use the app to fine-tune your sound profile.
From music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You'll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
ANC features
Voice assistant
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.