Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Superb comfort, great sound Superb comfort, great sound Superb comfort, great sound

      Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH2500BK/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Superb comfort, great sound

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with extra bass, and up to 50 hours of playback.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Noise-cancelling

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Over-ear wireless headphones
      - {discount-value}

      Over-ear wireless headphones

      total

      recurring payment

      Superb comfort, great sound

      • Noise Cancelling
      • Lightweight over-ear headphones
      • Natural sound. Extra Bass
      • Up to 50 hours of play time

      Immerse Yourself with Noise Cancelling

      Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Press button to activate Awareness Mode.

      Great sound with Extra Bass mode

      You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. You can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes.

      Up to 50 hours of play time with quick charging

      With up to 50 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 10 hours.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft earcups ensure a perfect fit. Each earcup features PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.

      Philips Headphones app. Personalise settings and controls

      Our handy companion app lets you manage connected devices or turn noise cancellation off. You can also use the app to fine-tune your sound profile.

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      From music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You'll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1 kHz)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        6.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • AVRCP
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        36.20  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Width
        21.60  cm
        Gross weight
        2.76  kg
        Height
        23.60  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 17304 7
        Net weight
        1.39  kg
        Tare weight
        1.37  kg

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        45  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        50  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 10 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        9.6  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        500  mAh
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        20.2  cm
        Depth
        5.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 17304 0
        Gross weight
        0.4  kg
        Net weight
        0.232  kg
        Tare weight
        0.168  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.76  cm
        Width
        16.57  cm
        Depth
        8.29  cm
        Weight
        0.207  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Inwards
        Ear coupling material
        Memory foam
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        FF
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        2 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Play/Pause button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.