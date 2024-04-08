Search terms

    5000 series

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH5209WT/00
      5000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH5209WT/00
      Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go. See all benefits

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go. See all benefits

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go. See all benefits

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you'll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go. See all benefits

        Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

        • Lightweight over-ear headphones
        • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
        • Up to 65 hours play time
        • Clear calls

        So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

        These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.

        Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

        You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if you're listening quietly.

        Up to 65 hours of play time with quick charging

        With up to 65 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 5 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 3 hours.

        Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

        Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

        Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

        Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

        Beautifully portable compact, foldable design

        Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colourways and foldable design, there's nowhere you can't go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

        Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

        A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or films, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.

        Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

        From music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You'll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

        Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

        Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

        Stylish matte colourways

        Stylish matte colourways

        A quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of playback

        A quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of playback

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency range
          20–20,000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          92 dB (1 kHz, -10 dBFS)
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Mic and controls
          volume button
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.3
          Bluetooth profiles
          • HFP
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Supported codec
          SBC

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          23.60  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          23.00  cm
          Gross weight
          1.332  kg
          Height
          30.50  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 14248 7
          Net weight
          0.67  kg
          Tare weight
          0.662  kg

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          1
          Music play time
          65  hour(s)
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          5 mins for 3 hr
          Battery type (Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.4  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          hanging
          Width
          7  cm
          Depth
          26.7  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 14248 0
          Gross weight
          0.444  kg
          Net weight
          0.223  kg
          Tare weight
          0.221  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          20.00  cm
          Width
          18.50  cm
          Depth
          5.50  cm
          Weight
          0.223  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 200 mm

        • Design

          Colour
          White
          Wearing style
          Headband
          Foldable design
          Flat/Inward
          Ear coupling material
          Synthetic leather
          Ear fitting
          Over-ear
          Earcup type
          Closed-back

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20361 7

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant activation
          Press Multi-Function button
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

