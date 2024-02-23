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All series

  • Clear calls. Great sound.
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  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
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  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.

Discontinued

Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH8507BK/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews

Clear calls. Great sound.

Whether in the office, at home or commuting between the two, these over-ear wireless headphones with an attachable microphone are made for business. Advanced noise cancellation removes environmental distractions, and you get clear calls for every meeting too!

See all benefits

Clear calls. Great sound.

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Clear calls. Attachable mic

  • Bluetooth multipoint

  • Up to 55 hours' play time

Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

These lightweight, wireless headphones look great and let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancelation filters out unwanted sounds from the outside world. Awareness mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

Great audio from 40 mm drivers

Great audio from 40 mm drivers

Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver great detail and bass for every song or podcast. Use the included audio cable to plug in for hi-res audio from your favorite streaming service. When you're done, the hard case keeps the headphones safe.

Bluetooth multipoint. Connect to two devices at once

Bluetooth multipoint. Connect to two devices at once

Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call on your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to the headphones simultaneously. Switch between them as you need!

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

4
3
2

23/02/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Goed geluid en handige afneembare microfoon

Ik gebruik deze koptelefoon tijdens het thuiswerken. Hij heeft goede noise cancelling en kan dus ongestoord muziek luisteren of in vergaderingen verstaanbaar zijn. De afneembare microfoon is handig zodat je hem ook zonder kan gebruiken.

Pros

Geluidskwaliteit, zitten goed, goed geluid, afneembare microfoon

Cons

vrij groot maar zit goed

This review was made for TAH8507BK Draadloze koptelefoon voor over het oor

Date of Use 2023-01-23

This review was made for TAH8507BK Draadloze koptelefoon voor over het oor

Date of Use 2023-01-23

15/02/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Tah8507BK

Jedem würde ich es empfehlen der Interesse daran hat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8507BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2023-01-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8507BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2023-01-15

10/08/2023

Italia

Italia

Buono

Le cuffie over-ear wireless TAH8507BK/00 rappresentano un'opzione di fascia alta nel panorama degli auricolari wireless, offrendo una combinazione raffinata di design, prestazioni audio e funzionalità avanzate. Il design delle cuffie è elegante e moderno, con una costruzione solida e materiali di alta qualità. Le cuffie over-ear offrono un'ottima vestibilità, avvolgendo comodamente le orecchie e isolando efficacemente dai rumori esterni. Questo contribuisce a creare un'esperienza d'ascolto immersiva e priva di distrazioni. La qualità audio delle TAH8507BK/00 è eccezionale, con un suono ricco e bilanciato che copre una vasta gamma di frequenze. I bassi sono profondi e potenti, i medi sono chiari e i dettagli degli alti sono ben definiti. Questo si traduce in un'esperienza d'ascolto coinvolgente e piacevole, adatta sia alla musica che alla fruizione di contenuti multimediali. Le funzionalità wireless, tra cui la connettività Bluetooth e la tecnologia di cancellazione attiva del rumore (ANC), aggiungono un ulteriore valore a queste cuffie. La connettività Bluetooth offre la libertà di muoversi senza fili e il supporto per la cancellazione attiva del rumore contribuisce a creare un ambiente di ascolto immersivo, isolando efficacemente dai rumori circostanti. L'autonomia della batteria è notevole, consentendo diverse ore di riproduzione continua con ANC attivo. La presenza di controlli intuitivi sulle cuffie stesse offre un facile accesso alle funzioni di riproduzione, pausa, regolazione del volume e risposta alle chiamate senza dover utilizzare il dispositivo collegato. Un punto di considerazione potrebbe essere il prezzo delle cuffie, che riflette le loro prestazioni e caratteristiche premium. Tuttavia, se si è disposti a investire in un'esperienza d'ascolto di alta qualità e senza compromessi, le TAH8507BK/00 rappresentano un'opzione eccellente. In sintesi, le cuffie over-ear wireless TAH8507BK/00 si distinguono per il loro design elegante, la qualità audio superiore e le funzionalità avanzate come la cancellazione attiva del rumore. Se sei alla ricerca di un'esperienza d'ascolto premium e desideri godere di un suono coinvolgente e isolato, queste cuffie potrebbero soddisfare pienamente le tue aspettative.

Pros

Audio molto buono

Cons

Ricarica

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8507BK Cuffie over ear wireless

Date of Use 2022-07-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8507BK Cuffie over ear wireless

Date of Use 2022-07-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life during playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.