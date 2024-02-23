2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH8507BK/00
Clear calls. Great sound.
Whether in the office, at home or commuting between the two, these over-ear wireless headphones with an attachable microphone are made for business. Advanced noise cancellation removes environmental distractions, and you get clear calls for every meeting too!
Noise Cancelling Pro
Clear calls. Attachable mic
Bluetooth multipoint
Up to 55 hours' play time
These lightweight, wireless headphones look great and let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancelation filters out unwanted sounds from the outside world. Awareness mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver great detail and bass for every song or podcast. Use the included audio cable to plug in for hi-res audio from your favorite streaming service. When you're done, the hard case keeps the headphones safe.
Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call on your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to the headphones simultaneously. Switch between them as you need!
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
bradern
23/02/2024
Nederland
Goed geluid en handige afneembare microfoon
Ik gebruik deze koptelefoon tijdens het thuiswerken. Hij heeft goede noise cancelling en kan dus ongestoord muziek luisteren of in vergaderingen verstaanbaar zijn. De afneembare microfoon is handig zodat je hem ook zonder kan gebruiken.
Pros
Geluidskwaliteit, zitten goed, goed geluid, afneembare microfoon
Cons
vrij groot maar zit goed
This review was made for TAH8507BK Draadloze koptelefoon voor over het oor
Date of Use 2023-01-23
This review was made for TAH8507BK Draadloze koptelefoon voor over het oor
Date of Use 2023-01-23
Ulrik65
15/02/2024
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Tah8507BK
Jedem würde ich es empfehlen der Interesse daran hat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8507BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2023-01-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8507BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2023-01-15
Y128
10/08/2023
Italia
Buono
Le cuffie over-ear wireless TAH8507BK/00 rappresentano un'opzione di fascia alta nel panorama degli auricolari wireless, offrendo una combinazione raffinata di design, prestazioni audio e funzionalità avanzate. Il design delle cuffie è elegante e moderno, con una costruzione solida e materiali di alta qualità. Le cuffie over-ear offrono un'ottima vestibilità, avvolgendo comodamente le orecchie e isolando efficacemente dai rumori esterni. Questo contribuisce a creare un'esperienza d'ascolto immersiva e priva di distrazioni. La qualità audio delle TAH8507BK/00 è eccezionale, con un suono ricco e bilanciato che copre una vasta gamma di frequenze. I bassi sono profondi e potenti, i medi sono chiari e i dettagli degli alti sono ben definiti. Questo si traduce in un'esperienza d'ascolto coinvolgente e piacevole, adatta sia alla musica che alla fruizione di contenuti multimediali. Le funzionalità wireless, tra cui la connettività Bluetooth e la tecnologia di cancellazione attiva del rumore (ANC), aggiungono un ulteriore valore a queste cuffie. La connettività Bluetooth offre la libertà di muoversi senza fili e il supporto per la cancellazione attiva del rumore contribuisce a creare un ambiente di ascolto immersivo, isolando efficacemente dai rumori circostanti. L'autonomia della batteria è notevole, consentendo diverse ore di riproduzione continua con ANC attivo. La presenza di controlli intuitivi sulle cuffie stesse offre un facile accesso alle funzioni di riproduzione, pausa, regolazione del volume e risposta alle chiamate senza dover utilizzare il dispositivo collegato. Un punto di considerazione potrebbe essere il prezzo delle cuffie, che riflette le loro prestazioni e caratteristiche premium. Tuttavia, se si è disposti a investire in un'esperienza d'ascolto di alta qualità e senza compromessi, le TAH8507BK/00 rappresentano un'opzione eccellente. In sintesi, le cuffie over-ear wireless TAH8507BK/00 si distinguono per il loro design elegante, la qualità audio superiore e le funzionalità avanzate come la cancellazione attiva del rumore. Se sei alla ricerca di un'esperienza d'ascolto premium e desideri godere di un suono coinvolgente e isolato, queste cuffie potrebbero soddisfare pienamente le tue aspettative.
Pros
Audio molto buono
Cons
Ricarica
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8507BK Cuffie over ear wireless
Date of Use 2022-07-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8507BK Cuffie over ear wireless
Date of Use 2022-07-10
Battery life during playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.