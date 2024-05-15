2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAK4206BL/00
Bright and bold
They'll light up their own style with these tough, flexible on-ear headphones! Panels in the ear cups light up with colourful lights, and volume is limited to 85 dB. Parents can control volume and play time via the Philips Headphones app.
On-ear wireless headphones
Light-up ear cups
App-based parental controls
Volume limited <85 dB
From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun.
The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.
3.6
of 5
20
Reviews
15/05/2024
Nederland
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Excellent sound quality and kids friendly
[Employee of philipsglobal] I have used it for more than 3 years and have no complaints.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAK4206PK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen
Date of Use 2022-05-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAK4206PK Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen
Date of Use 2022-05-15
Hannie11
13/12/2023
Nederland
Fijne koptelefoon voor kinderen - veilig
Ik vind deze koptelefoon prima te verbinden met bluetooth en ideaal voor kinderen. Het volume is gelimiteerd en dus veilig voor de oren.
Pros
Veilig, prima geluid
This review was made for TAK4206BL Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen
Date of Use 2022-11-13
This review was made for TAK4206BL Draadloze on-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen
Date of Use 2022-11-13
Maverick19
13/07/2022
Deutschland
Verdienter Testsieger
Auf der Suche nach einem Kinderkopfhörer für unseren Adam habe ich im Internet den Test von dem Philips gelesen. Unter 40 Kopfhörern wurde er zum Testsieger gewählt, weil er bequem und gut zu Kinderohren ist und weil er einen tollen Sound hat. All diese Punkte kann ich nur bestätigen und somit den TAK4206 als Kauftipp bewerten.
Pros
Sound, Safety, Komfort
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAK4206BL Kabellose On-Ear-Kopfhörer für Kinder
Date of Use 2022-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAK4206BL Kabellose On-Ear-Kopfhörer für Kinder
Date of Use 2022-06-13
Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.