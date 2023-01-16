2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAK4607GY/00
Perfect for playtime
These open-ear, wireless headphones let your kids hear everything. Limit playtime and volume via the Philips App. The secure, fitted design and adjustable headband mean the headphones will grow with your child and won't fall as they play!
Open-ear wireless headphones
Bone-conduction
App-based parental controls
IPX5 water protection
Kids are always on the move! The ear cups of these lightweight headphones rest just ahead of your child's ears so that whether they're gaming, doing an online lesson or listening to tunes, the headphones will remain secure and comfortable.
These headphones use bone-conducting technology to let your kids hear their music, lessons or games. This allows the earphone cups to rest forward of the ears - making sure your child will be able to hear everything going on around them.
Easily limit both the volume and play time via the Philips App. The headphones' decibel level is limited to 85dB but can be set lower for more sensitive ears. Set play time by day or week and a voice prompt will remind kids when time's up!
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jansen010010
16/01/2023
Nederland
Heel fijn en vooral heel veilig
Ik kan deze hoofdtelefoon voor kinderen sterk aanbevelen. Kind is bewust van zijn omgeving en dat stel gerust. Ook een behoorlijk stevig apparaat. Kan niet snel stuk. Is verstelbaar en te koppelen met een app, zo kun je als ouder ook zelf het volume en duur van het gebruik bekijken. Al met al een dikke aanrader.
Pros
Verstelbaar, stevig, IPX5 (kan tegen regen), koppelen met app, omgevingsbewust
Cons
Weinig varianten qua kleur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAK4607GR Draadloze open-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen
Date of Use 2021-12-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAK4607GR Draadloze open-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen
Date of Use 2021-12-16
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.