2 year warranty
New
TAK6000BL/00
Looks they love. Sound you can trust.
Meet the headphones designed for safe listening and regular style updates. ePaper displays on the earcups let kids use photos for a personalised look that’s easy to change. Volume limits protect young ears at home and on the go.
On-ear wireless headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
Customisable ePaper display
Durable and foldable
From family or pet pictures to snapshots of artwork, ePaper earcup displays give kids a fun way to personalise their headphones without using stickers. Simply choose a photo saved on a mobile device and upload it to the display via our companion app. After uploading, the image stays visible even when the headphones are switched off.
Specially designed to be extra-safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.*
Big round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for children to use these headphones, and dots on the back of the headband help them see which way round to put them on. The cushioned headband adjusts easily, while smaller earcups with soft memory foam cushions gently adapt to growing ears for a comfortable fit.
Volume limited to 75 dB in normal mode and 85 dB in travel mode, in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.