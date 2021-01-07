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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TAKH402PK/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink

Shine like a star

Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colourful lights.

See all benefits

Shine like a star

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

20 hours of play time. No wires, no tangles

From trips away to a week's worth of screen time—kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours of play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.

32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos and games safely.

Comfort ear and headband cushions. Perfect for young ears

Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favourite YouTubers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2
1

07/01/2021

Italia

Italia

Philips employee

Eccezionale Dono Natalizio

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ho scelto di regalare alle mie due Figlie di 6 e 8 anni queste cuffie per Natale, Bhe che dire Regalo azzeccatissimo è stato facilissimo collegare le cuffie al Tablet grazie al Bluetooth ed il suono è veramente coinvolgente ed eccezionale nonostante la limitazione di Db messa appunto per tutelare l'udito dei più piccoli. Il tocco in più molto apprezzato è di certo il padiglione che si illumina chicca che le mie figlie Amano moltissimo. Grazie Philips per aver illuminato e regalato gioia alle mie piccole Principesse!!!! Top

Pros

Suono, Facilità d'uso, Padiglione che si illumina

Cons

Sinceramente nessuo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAKH402PK Cuffia wireless

Date of Use 2019-12-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAKH402PK Cuffia wireless

Date of Use 2019-12-07

08/04/2020

España

España

regalazo

mi sobrino está encantado con el regalo que le he hecho. no puede parar con las luces. además suenan bien y tienen buena autonomía.

Pros

pensado para los niños

Cons

un poco más de autonomía

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAKH402PK Auriculares inalámbricos

Date of Use 2019-03-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAKH402PK Auriculares inalámbricos

Date of Use 2019-03-08

04/12/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Der Kopfhörer an sich ist SUPER! Aber...

Der Kopfhörer an sich ist SUPER! Doch nun kommt das "aber": ich bin davon ausgegangen, dass ich diesen Kopfhörer auch mit Kabel betreiben kann. Das ist (leider!) nicht der Fall. Aus der Beschreibung geht es meiner Meinung nach nicht eindeutig hervor. Eigentlich hat so gut wie jeder Kopfhörer auch immer einen Klinkenanschluss. Wir wollten den Kopfhörer auch auf Reisen im Flugzeug verwenden. Das ist natürlich nun nicht möglich. Für zuhause super! Problemlose Bluetooth Verbindung mit Tablet, Smartphone und dem Fernseher möglich. So kann das Kind auch mal Fernsehen schauen, ohne dass die Erwachsenen belästigt werden. Natürlich muss der Fernseher auch über Bluetooth verfügen, oder man benötigt einen Bluetooth Sender für den TV (per USB, Klinke, usw. - ja nach TV Modell). Der Kopfhörer wird ohne jegliches Zubehör geliefert, lediglich ein USB-Kabel zum Aufladen ist dabei (KEIN Ladegerät!). Das finde ich sehr schade. Momentan können wir eh nicht reisen, aber wir müssen uns was überlegen. Evtl. gibt es einen Bluetooth Sender für das Flugzeug (Klinke -> Bluetooth o.Ä.), oder es muss tatsächlich ein extra Kopfhörer fürs Flugzeug her. Oder der Kleine muss die gratis Ohrstöpsel verwenden. Aber die taugen nichts und das ist auch nicht der Sinn der Sache, wenn ich schon so einen tollen Kopfhörer kaufe. Auch mit der Beleuchtung, das ist genial und sieht super aus. Der Kopfhörer wäre absolut topp, wenn man wenigstens ein Klinkenkabel anschließen könnte. Evtl. für viele Menschen heute nicht mehr erforderlich, aber in unserem Fall schon. Und das stört uns wirklich sehr.

Pros

toller Klang, Bluetooth, lange Akkudauer, tolle Beleuchtung, perfekter Sitz, gute Reichweite, einfache Verbindung

Cons

NUR Bluetooth, KEINE Anschlussmöglichkeit für ein Kabel (z.B. im Flugzeug)

This review was made for TAKH402PK Kabellose Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2020-08-04

This review was made for TAKH402PK Kabellose Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2020-08-04

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