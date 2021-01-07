Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAKH402PK/00
Shine like a star
Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colourful lights.
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
From trips away to a week's worth of screen time—kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours of play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.
Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos and games safely.
Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favourite YouTubers.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Cata78
07/01/2021
Italia
Philips employee
Eccezionale Dono Natalizio
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ho scelto di regalare alle mie due Figlie di 6 e 8 anni queste cuffie per Natale, Bhe che dire Regalo azzeccatissimo è stato facilissimo collegare le cuffie al Tablet grazie al Bluetooth ed il suono è veramente coinvolgente ed eccezionale nonostante la limitazione di Db messa appunto per tutelare l'udito dei più piccoli. Il tocco in più molto apprezzato è di certo il padiglione che si illumina chicca che le mie figlie Amano moltissimo. Grazie Philips per aver illuminato e regalato gioia alle mie piccole Principesse!!!! Top
Pros
Suono, Facilità d'uso, Padiglione che si illumina
Cons
Sinceramente nessuo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAKH402PK Cuffia wireless
Date of Use 2019-12-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAKH402PK Cuffia wireless
Date of Use 2019-12-07
Marcos43
08/04/2020
España
regalazo
mi sobrino está encantado con el regalo que le he hecho. no puede parar con las luces. además suenan bien y tienen buena autonomía.
Pros
pensado para los niños
Cons
un poco más de autonomía
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAKH402PK Auriculares inalámbricos
Date of Use 2019-03-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAKH402PK Auriculares inalámbricos
Date of Use 2019-03-08
Schmucki_1975
04/12/2020
Deutschland
Der Kopfhörer an sich ist SUPER! Aber...
Der Kopfhörer an sich ist SUPER! Doch nun kommt das "aber": ich bin davon ausgegangen, dass ich diesen Kopfhörer auch mit Kabel betreiben kann. Das ist (leider!) nicht der Fall. Aus der Beschreibung geht es meiner Meinung nach nicht eindeutig hervor. Eigentlich hat so gut wie jeder Kopfhörer auch immer einen Klinkenanschluss. Wir wollten den Kopfhörer auch auf Reisen im Flugzeug verwenden. Das ist natürlich nun nicht möglich. Für zuhause super! Problemlose Bluetooth Verbindung mit Tablet, Smartphone und dem Fernseher möglich. So kann das Kind auch mal Fernsehen schauen, ohne dass die Erwachsenen belästigt werden. Natürlich muss der Fernseher auch über Bluetooth verfügen, oder man benötigt einen Bluetooth Sender für den TV (per USB, Klinke, usw. - ja nach TV Modell). Der Kopfhörer wird ohne jegliches Zubehör geliefert, lediglich ein USB-Kabel zum Aufladen ist dabei (KEIN Ladegerät!). Das finde ich sehr schade. Momentan können wir eh nicht reisen, aber wir müssen uns was überlegen. Evtl. gibt es einen Bluetooth Sender für das Flugzeug (Klinke -> Bluetooth o.Ä.), oder es muss tatsächlich ein extra Kopfhörer fürs Flugzeug her. Oder der Kleine muss die gratis Ohrstöpsel verwenden. Aber die taugen nichts und das ist auch nicht der Sinn der Sache, wenn ich schon so einen tollen Kopfhörer kaufe. Auch mit der Beleuchtung, das ist genial und sieht super aus. Der Kopfhörer wäre absolut topp, wenn man wenigstens ein Klinkenkabel anschließen könnte. Evtl. für viele Menschen heute nicht mehr erforderlich, aber in unserem Fall schon. Und das stört uns wirklich sehr.
Pros
toller Klang, Bluetooth, lange Akkudauer, tolle Beleuchtung, perfekter Sitz, gute Reichweite, einfache Verbindung
Cons
NUR Bluetooth, KEINE Anschlussmöglichkeit für ein Kabel (z.B. im Flugzeug)
This review was made for TAKH402PK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2020-08-04
This review was made for TAKH402PK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2020-08-04