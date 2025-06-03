2 year warranty
TAM3205M2/12
Bass reflex speakers
20 W
Bluetooth 5.4
FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
You'll enjoy crisp, clear stereo sound with deep bass as the bookshelf-style speakers make the most of the system's powerful 20 W (RMS) output, 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. Digital Sound Control lets you pick from preset sound styles—from music to radio dramas, you'll always get the best sound for what you're listening to.
Music, podcasts, news, dramas, sports—the list is endless! You can stream your sounds via Bluetooth, tune in to FM radio, or connect to other sources like flash drives via USB or turntables via audio-in. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec are supported for noticeably better sound when streaming. Auracast is also supported, so you can stream from a compatible smart device to the micro system and other Auracast-compatible speakers.
3.8
of 5
9
Reviews
Sallonn
03/06/2025
Nederland
Geweldige radio
Ik ben ontzettend tevreden met deze Philips radio! Het geluid is echt prachtig en helder, waardoor muziek en nieuws een genot zijn om naar te luisteren. Daarnaast vind ik het design mooi. Ook is hij heel eenvoudig in gebruik, een top product !
Pros
Goed geluid
This review was made for TAM3205M2 Micromuzieksysteem
This review was made for TAM3205M2 Micromuzieksysteem
Marleenha1971
01/06/2025
Nederland
geweldig
Ik ben hier heel tevreden over. Het is gemakkelijk aan te sluiten en ziet mooi uit. Het geluid is zuiver en dat vind ik erg belangrijk.
Pros
goed geluid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205M2 Micromuzieksysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205M2 Micromuzieksysteem
Oli19
14/01/2026
Portugal
Boa receção de rádio, som claro e potente, facilidade de uso, ideal para uma sala de estar.
This review was made for TAM3205M2 Sistema micro de música
This review was made for TAM3205M2 Sistema micro de música