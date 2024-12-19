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2 year warranty
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Home audio
All series
Micro Music System
Discontinued
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TAM3205/12
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
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