2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAM3205/12
Bluetooth®
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
USB port for charging
18W
This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.
The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.
3.4
of 5
11
Reviews
KeMei
17/02/2022
Sverige
Bra produkt
Mycket bra valuta för pengarna! Rekommenderas för små utrymmen att ställa apparaten på.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205 Mikromusiksystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205 Mikromusiksystem
Donato42
04/12/2021
España
La Philips sí tiene ID3 ,si lee los títulos MP3
Para quienes no lo sepan,metan un USB en la ranura para USB con archivos MP3 o un MP3 CD y para obtener el título,el artista y el álbum pulse seguidamente en el control remoto en la tecla INFO. Saldrá primero el título, después pulse y saldrá el artista y finalmente pulse y saldrá el nombre del álbum. A mi me encanta esta microcadena Philips porque es compacta y coge muy bien las emisoras FM. Como a mi el bluetooth no me compensa,pues mi hermano, que es técnico de audio, me elaboró un cable donde puedo escuchar música por auriculares por el panel de conexión de los altavoces. Se oye supernitido. Vean aquí las fotos.
Pros
Si tiene ID3,lee títulos MP3 y gran sonido
Cons
Nada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205 Microcadena
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205 Microcadena
Muziekliefhebber.
10/06/2024
Nederland
Fijn microsysteem.
Eenvoudige bediening. Diverse geluidsmodi zoals warm, helder, e.d. Goed werkende bluetooth ontvanger voor mobiele telefoon; echter geen zendfunctie naar koptelefoon/ oortjes. Tevens line-in/aux. Cd- speler. FM-radio.18 Watt speakers, bedraad. Mooie, strakke vormgeving. Neemt weinig plaats in: totale breedte met de boxen aan weerszijde is 50 cm. Handzame afstandsbediening.
Pros
Compact. Zeer geschikt voor slaapkamer. Eenvoudige bediening. Mooie vormgeving.
Cons
Geen kunnen ontdekken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205 Micromuzieksysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3205 Micromuzieksysteem