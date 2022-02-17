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All series

  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love

Discontinued

Micro Music System

TAM3205/12

3.4
| (11) Reviews
Ready for the sounds you love
Hear more from every podcast and playlist you stream. Rediscover your CD collection or tune in to the radio. This classic-looking micro system sounds great in smaller rooms, and you can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.
See all benefits

Ready for the sounds you love

  • Bluetooth®

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 18W

All your music

This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.

Classic design

The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

11

Reviews

17/02/2022

Sverige

Sverige

Bra produkt

Mycket bra valuta för pengarna! Rekommenderas för små utrymmen att ställa apparaten på.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM3205 Mikromusiksystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM3205 Mikromusiksystem

04/12/2021

España

España

La Philips sí tiene ID3 ,si lee los títulos MP3

Para quienes no lo sepan,metan un USB en la ranura para USB con archivos MP3 o un MP3 CD y para obtener el título,el artista y el álbum pulse seguidamente en el control remoto en la tecla INFO. Saldrá primero el título, después pulse y saldrá el artista y finalmente pulse y saldrá el nombre del álbum. A mi me encanta esta microcadena Philips porque es compacta y coge muy bien las emisoras FM. Como a mi el bluetooth no me compensa,pues mi hermano, que es técnico de audio, me elaboró un cable donde puedo escuchar música por auriculares por el panel de conexión de los altavoces. Se oye supernitido. Vean aquí las fotos.

Pros

Si tiene ID3,lee títulos MP3 y gran sonido

Cons

Nada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM3205 Microcadena

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM3205 Microcadena

10/06/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Fijn microsysteem.

Eenvoudige bediening. Diverse geluidsmodi zoals warm, helder, e.d. Goed werkende bluetooth ontvanger voor mobiele telefoon; echter geen zendfunctie naar koptelefoon/ oortjes. Tevens line-in/aux. Cd- speler. FM-radio.18 Watt speakers, bedraad. Mooie, strakke vormgeving. Neemt weinig plaats in: totale breedte met de boxen aan weerszijde is 50 cm. Handzame afstandsbediening.

Pros

Compact. Zeer geschikt voor slaapkamer. Eenvoudige bediening. Mooie vormgeving.

Cons

Geen kunnen ontdekken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM3205 Micromuzieksysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM3205 Micromuzieksysteem

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