2 year warranty
TAM3505M2/12
Bass reflex speakers
20 W
Bluetooth 5.4
DAB+/FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
You'll enjoy crisp, clear stereo sound with deep bass as the bookshelf-style speakers make the most of the system's powerful 20 W (RMS) output, 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. Digital Sound Control lets you pick from preset sound styles—from music to radio dramas, you'll always get the best sound for what you're listening to.
Music, podcasts, news, dramas, sports—the list is endless! You can tune in to crystal-clear DAB+/FM radio, stream your sounds via Bluetooth, or connect to other sources like flash drives via USB or turntables via audio-in. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec are supported for noticeably better sound when streaming. Auracast is also supported, so you can stream from a compatible smart device to the micro system and other Auracast-compatible speakers.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
11/06/2025
United Kingdom
great value for money and great features
This hi-fi system makes me happy, bringing back the retro vintage style of my childhood. I primarily use it with Bluetooth or to play USB files. It was cool to find an old CD and play it on my new system. Radio station presets are virtually automatic. The remote makes it incredibly intuitive to use, offering easy access to features without getting up (a real improvement over older hi-fi systems). While the sound isn't exceptional, it's very good quality for such compact speakers. The equalizer allows for precise adjustments. I doubt you'd find a more elegant, well-finished, and good-quality product at this price
Pros
sound quality, easy of use, remote, bluetooth, usb, design
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3505M2 Micro Music System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3505M2 Micro Music System
Krissi_eulchen
26/05/2025
Deutschland
Tolle Funktionen und guter Klang
Die kleine Anlage ist überraschend gut und hat alles was ich brauche. Die Einrichtung ist sehr einfach, über Bluetooth lassen sich auch andere Quellen ohne Probleme verbinden. Das Gerät ist einfach zu bedienen, eine Fernbedienung ist auch dabei. Sie ist kompakt mit einigen Funktionen wie Uhrzeit, Wecker, Sleep Timer, CD Player, Internetradio, USB Anschluss.er Plattenspieler. Der digitale Radio-Tuner bietet kristallklaren Empfang und der CD-Player kann MP3-CDs und selbst aufgenommene CDs spielen. Über die Philips Entertainment App kann man den gewünschten Klangstil auszuwählen, zwischen Quellen zu wechseln und vieles mehr. Für den Preis eine absolut gute kleine Anlage, bin sehr zufrieden.
Pros
Guter Klang, kompakt, verschiedene Funktionen
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage
Gravur12
19/05/2025
Deutschland
Kompaktes Design, starker Klang – überzeugt auf ga
Das PHILIPS TAM3505M2 Micro System hat mich positiv überrascht. Trotz der kompakten Größe liefert es einen klaren und kraftvollen Sound – ideal für kleinere Räume oder den Schreibtisch. Die Einrichtung geht schnell, Bluetooth funktioniert zuverlässig und das Design wirkt modern und hochwertig. Für alle, die ein platzsparendes Audiosystem mit gutem Klang suchen, ist dieses Gerät eine solide Wahl.
This review was made for TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage
This review was made for TAM3505M2 Mini Stereoanlage