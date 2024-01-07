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All series

  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

Discontinued

Micro Music System

TAM4505/12

4
| (42) Reviews
Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
Enrich your home listening with this classic-looking micro system. Enjoy crystal-clear digital DAB+/FM radio, stream music and podcasts and play CDs, all in rich 60 W sound. You can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.
See all benefits

Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

  • Bluetooth®

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 60 W, Audio-in

All your music

This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists, play CDs and listen to DAB+ and FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.

Classic design

The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

42

Reviews

07/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good Value

The hifi had all the features I wanted Bluetooth, aux in and importantly a 75 ohm co-ax socket a feature that is getting harder to find. This is very important in areas with low signal strength. The hi-fi was very easy to set up and all the features work well (so far). I think overall for the money it is good value.

Pros

Plenty of features

Cons

Speakers not as good as they could be, but only if have the volume loud.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System

23/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This system is great

It has everything I need to play all my music, plus playing the DAB radio is fantastic! Setting up was good, just need to stop and think as you go.

Pros

All super as yet.

Cons

Not found any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System

30/07/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Muziek beleving

Op zoek naar goed geluid voor radio en cd uiteindelijk bij deze set uitgekomen. Stevig geluid, makkelijke bediening, radio zowel FM als DAB, mooie uitvoering en afwerking. Cd afspelen met de remote controle en ook muziek van een USB-stick. Via Bluetooth kan ook muziek van de telefoon worden weergegeven. Top apparaat.

Pros

Geluid, uitvoering, formaat, gemak.

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM4505 Micromuzieksysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM4505 Micromuzieksysteem

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