2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAM4505/12
Bluetooth®
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
60 W, Audio-in
This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists, play CDs and listen to DAB+ and FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.
The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.
4.0
of 5
42
Reviews
Mikky Finn
07/01/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good Value
The hifi had all the features I wanted Bluetooth, aux in and importantly a 75 ohm co-ax socket a feature that is getting harder to find. This is very important in areas with low signal strength. The hi-fi was very easy to set up and all the features work well (so far). I think overall for the money it is good value.
Pros
Plenty of features
Cons
Speakers not as good as they could be, but only if have the volume loud.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System
Ribbon
23/03/2021
United Kingdom
This system is great
It has everything I need to play all my music, plus playing the DAB radio is fantastic! Setting up was good, just need to stop and think as you go.
Pros
All super as yet.
Cons
Not found any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM4505 Micro Music System
Joofstra
30/07/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Muziek beleving
Op zoek naar goed geluid voor radio en cd uiteindelijk bij deze set uitgekomen. Stevig geluid, makkelijke bediening, radio zowel FM als DAB, mooie uitvoering en afwerking. Cd afspelen met de remote controle en ook muziek van een USB-stick. Via Bluetooth kan ook muziek van de telefoon worden weergegeven. Top apparaat.
Pros
Geluid, uitvoering, formaat, gemak.
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM4505 Micromuzieksysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM4505 Micromuzieksysteem