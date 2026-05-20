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All in one
With Internet radio, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and a CD player, this compact all-in-one micro system can play it all. You can also connect other sources via audio-in or USB. Enjoy richer sound from a system that fits into almost any room.
Internet radio, DAB+
Bluetooth, Spotify Connect
USB, MP3-CD
50 W
From classic tunes to the latest podcasts. You can stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. You can also stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs or connect to other sources via audio-in or USB.
Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set presets for your favourite internet, DAB+ or FM stations.
Two speakers are built right into the cabinet of this all-in-one micro system. You get clear sound and good bass from the full-range drivers and bass-reflex ports. The 50 W maximum output is perfect for kitchens, offices and smaller living areas.
3.9
of 5
98
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Sturfc
20/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent internet radio with cd player
Was looking for a device to play radio whilst watch tv and this is excellent. A bit fiddly with setting up the preset channels but only really listen to Smooth and it is perfect. Bought 2 other devices but had to return them as they did not stream internet radio. Shouldn't have tried to cut corners and bought what I knew would work from the start. Best purchase in a while!!
Pros
Option for multiple preset channels. CD player. Equaliser.
Cons
A bit fiddly to set preset channels but once done its sorted.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2026-04-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2026-04-29
Paulleo
13/02/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A really great buy!
After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?
Pros
A superb product with great sound quality .
Cons
Not sure I may need an aerial for additional DAB+ stations and FM ( not used much)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2023-01-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2023-01-13
17/03/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great quality and easy to use
Before, I had a similar product from a Swedish brand. I cost more than twice as much, and was far less easy to use. The compact system has an excellent price to quality ratio. I can recommend this.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Bulky shape
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2021-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2021-02-17