2 year warranty
The Roller
An icon is reborn. The Roller brings true stereo sound and seamless connectivity to its unmistakable 80s style. It’s bold, it’s loud, and it delivers the kind of deep, well-defined bass that hits hard and stays tight.
Striking sound. Retro looks
120W MAX (60W RMS)
Up to 24 hours play time
IP67 dustproof/waterproof
The Roller might look like it did in the mixtape era, but it's been reengineered to deliver 120 W max (60 W RMS) of power and bass that goes deeper than ever before. If you're outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to keep the bass strong and the sound clear in the open air.
Dual 3.5" drivers, dedicated tweeters and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.
Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Roller to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.
4.9
of 5
19
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MariekeT
03/09/2026
Nederland
Part of promotion
Een handzame muziekbox om te streamen in stijl 🔊
Wow! Mijn verwachtingen zijn overtroffen door deze Philips Moving sound the Roller. Het geluid is loepzuiver en heel eenvoudig te koppelen via Bluetooth aan je telefoon. Het product weegt iets meer dan 2 kg maar is echt prima te hanteren en meteen ook stabiel. Hoewel ik achteraf gezien liever de zwarte versie had gepakt heeft dit gele model ook wel zijn charmes. Het apparaat is in 4 uur volledig vol en dan kan je er zo'n 24 uur mee doen. In een kwartiertje kan je alweer ruim 3 uur luisteren. Eenvoudig laden met USB-C. Ondanks dat ik dit "per ongeluk" heb aangeschaft ben ik achteraf gezien heel erg blij met deze aankoop.
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y Draadloze luidspreker
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y Draadloze luidspreker
JanosC
09/09/2026
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Modernem Hightech und Retro-Stil!😎👍
Das Design hat mich sofort begeistert: eine tolle Kombination aus modernem Hightech und Retro-stil. Das Display ist scharf, die Farbtasten sehen sehr stylisch aus. Besonders schön finde ich die beleuchteten Lautsprecherkonturen mit mehreren einstellbaren Modi. Die Verarbeitung ist hochwertig, das Gewicht angenehm und der Lautsprecher gut tragbar. Der Klang ist klar und kräftig, mit sattem Bass und höher Lautstärke. Auch das Zubehör ist durch gutdacht.
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60B kabelloser Lautsprecher
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60B kabelloser Lautsprecher
Leonw97
08/09/2026
Deutschland
Gutes Teil für unterwegs!
Sound sehr gut, aussehen gewöhnungsbedürftig. mit ip67 auch für den Strand geeignet, auch als Powerbank geeignet mit 10.000 mah auch als Powerbank geeignet.
Pros
Guter Sound, lange Spielzeit
Cons
Aussehen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2026-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2026-09-08
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust-tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.