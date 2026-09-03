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  • The Roller
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Moving SoundWireless speaker

TAMS60Y/00

4.9

| (19) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Yellow
Yellow

The Roller

An icon is reborn. The Roller brings true stereo sound and seamless connectivity to its unmistakable 80s style. It’s bold, it’s loud, and it delivers the kind of deep, well-defined bass that hits hard and stays tight.

See all benefits

The Roller

  • Striking sound. Retro looks

  • 120W MAX (60W RMS)

  • Up to 24 hours play time

  • IP67 dustproof/waterproof

An 80s icon, reinvented

An 80s icon, reinvented

The Roller might look like it did in the mixtape era, but it's been reengineered to deliver 120 W max (60 W RMS) of power and bass that goes deeper than ever before. If you're outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to keep the bass strong and the sound clear in the open air.

New-school acoustics. Active 2 way stereo system

New-school acoustics. Active 2 way stereo system

Dual 3.5" drivers, dedicated tweeters and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.

Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and USB audio

Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and USB audio

Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Roller to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

19

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

03/09/2026

Nederland

Nederland

Een handzame muziekbox om te streamen in stijl 🔊

Wow! Mijn verwachtingen zijn overtroffen door deze Philips Moving sound the Roller. Het geluid is loepzuiver en heel eenvoudig te koppelen via Bluetooth aan je telefoon. Het product weegt iets meer dan 2 kg maar is echt prima te hanteren en meteen ook stabiel. Hoewel ik achteraf gezien liever de zwarte versie had gepakt heeft dit gele model ook wel zijn charmes. Het apparaat is in 4 uur volledig vol en dan kan je er zo'n 24 uur mee doen. In een kwartiertje kan je alweer ruim 3 uur luisteren. Eenvoudig laden met USB-C. Ondanks dat ik dit "per ongeluk" heb aangeschaft ben ik achteraf gezien heel erg blij met deze aankoop.

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y Draadloze luidspreker

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y Draadloze luidspreker

09/09/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Modernem Hightech und Retro-Stil!😎👍

Das Design hat mich sofort begeistert: eine tolle Kombination aus modernem Hightech und Retro-stil. Das Display ist scharf, die Farbtasten sehen sehr stylisch aus. Besonders schön finde ich die beleuchteten Lautsprecherkonturen mit mehreren einstellbaren Modi. Die Verarbeitung ist hochwertig, das Gewicht angenehm und der Lautsprecher gut tragbar. Der Klang ist klar und kräftig, mit sattem Bass und höher Lautstärke. Auch das Zubehör ist durch gutdacht.

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60B kabelloser Lautsprecher

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60B kabelloser Lautsprecher

08/09/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Gutes Teil für unterwegs!

Sound sehr gut, aussehen gewöhnungsbedürftig. mit ip67 auch für den Strand geeignet, auch als Powerbank geeignet mit 10.000 mah auch als Powerbank geeignet.

Pros

Guter Sound, lange Spielzeit

Cons

Aussehen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y kabelloser Lautsprecher

Date of Use 2026-09-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS60Y kabelloser Lautsprecher

Date of Use 2026-09-08

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust-tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.