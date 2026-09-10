2 year warranty
The Tube
Bold shapes. Retro colours. Modern power. The Tube brings an 80s icon back to life with richer, wider stereo sound and seamless connectivity. From house jams to street parties, turn it up and let the music spread.
Striking sound. Retro looks
280 W Max (140 W RMS)
Up to 24 hours play time
IP67 dustproof/waterproof
Beneath The Tube's iconic form is a 2 way stereo system that delivers 280 W max (140 W RMS) of power and a wider, more immersive soundstage. If the party moves outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to give the bass more punch and keep the sound clear in the open air.
Dual 5" drivers, dedicated tweeters and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.
Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Tube to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.
4.9
of 5
25
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
10/09/2026
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Starker Sound und richtig schönes Design
Der Philips Moving Sound TAMS80B hat mich direkt mit seinem modernen Retro-Design und seinem kraftvollen Sound überzeugt. Der Klang ist klar und detailreich, gleichzeitig liefert der Lautsprecher einen richtig satten Bass. Besonders bei Musik mit kräftigen Beats macht das Hören richtig Spaß. Sehr praktisch finde ich die kabellose Verbindung und die lange Akkulaufzeit. Mit bis zu 24 Stunden Wiedergabe ist der Lautsprecher ideal für einen ganzen Tag unterwegs oder für eine Party mit Freunden. Auch die IP67-Zertifizierung ist ein großes Plus, wenn man den Lautsprecher draußen verwenden möchte. Trotz seiner Größe lässt er sich dank Tragegriff und Schulterriemen gut transportieren. Besonders gefällt mir außerdem die Möglichkeit, zwei Geräte gleichzeitig per Bluetooth zu verbinden. Mein Fazit: Ein leistungsstarker Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit tollem Stereo-Sound, starkem Bass, auffälligem Design und sehr guter Akkulaufzeit. Für zu Hause und unterwegs eine tolle Wahl.
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS80B kabelloser Lautsprecher
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS80B kabelloser Lautsprecher
Biene45
08/09/2026
Deutschland
Schöne Qualität
İch habe das gewählt tolle produkte ich mag alle ich finde es toll top dizayn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS80Y kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2026-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS80Y kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2026-09-08
Wowow27
08/09/2026
Deutschland
Toll
Die Größe sind gut, die Farbauswahl könnte größer sein. Es ist etwas teuer, allerdings für die Soundqualität ist das auch gerechtfertigt. Die Knöpfe sind auch sehr cool.
Pros
Guter Sound
Cons
Farbauswahl
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS80Y kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2026-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Moving Sound TAMS80Y kabelloser Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2026-09-08
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust-tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.