Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TANX100/10
Rock the party
Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours of play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful and you can even plug in a guitar.
Bluetooth®
Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Bassgrovver
13/08/2022
Portugal
Verified buyer
Só não diu 5 estrelas por causa do som ao ligar.
Excelente som e qualidade mesmo quando ligo o meu baixo eléctrico. So nao gosto do volume do som ao ligar e desligar que está muito alto e não dá para baixar. De resto nada a apontar.
Pros
Serve como amplificador de baixo com grande qualidade e portabilidade!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas
Date of Use 2021-07-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas
Date of Use 2021-07-13
constantinoplo
01/08/2022
Portugal
Verified buyer
Maravilha.
O senão é o som ser mono o que não permite tirar melhor qualidade.
Pros
Mobilidade
Cons
som mono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas
Date of Use 2021-06-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas
Date of Use 2021-06-30
Peerrr
08/10/2023
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Mit Kabelverbindung zu leise
Als Bluetoothlautsprecher ist die Box sehr gut. Leider ohne TWS. Aber mit Kabelverbindung am Line In oder per Mikro und Gitarre: Der Ton ist viel leiser (bei voller Lautstärke an allen Geräten) als mit Bluetooth Verbindung und auch im Vergleich zu anderen Lautsprechern mit AUX.
Pros
Bluetooth Verbindung ist gut
Cons
Kein TWS, zu leise bei Kabelverbindung!
This review was made for TANX100 Bluetooth-Party-Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2022-09-08
This review was made for TANX100 Bluetooth-Party-Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2022-09-08