ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TANX100/10

3

| (3) Reviews

Rock the party

Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours of play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful and you can even plug in a guitar.

See all benefits

Rock the party

  • Bluetooth®

Dimensions: 268 x 385 x 285 mm

Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader

Line-in and line-out (3.5 mm)

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

13/08/2022

Portugal

Portugal

Verified buyer

Só não diu 5 estrelas por causa do som ao ligar.

Excelente som e qualidade mesmo quando ligo o meu baixo eléctrico. So nao gosto do volume do som ao ligar e desligar que está muito alto e não dá para baixar. De resto nada a apontar.

Pros

Serve como amplificador de baixo com grande qualidade e portabilidade!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas

Date of Use 2021-07-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas

Date of Use 2021-07-13

01/08/2022

Portugal

Portugal

Verified buyer

Maravilha.

O senão é o som ser mono o que não permite tirar melhor qualidade.

Pros

Mobilidade

Cons

som mono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas

Date of Use 2021-06-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TANX100 Altifalante Bluetooth para festas

Date of Use 2021-06-30

08/10/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Mit Kabelverbindung zu leise

Als Bluetoothlautsprecher ist die Box sehr gut. Leider ohne TWS. Aber mit Kabelverbindung am Line In oder per Mikro und Gitarre: Der Ton ist viel leiser (bei voller Lautstärke an allen Geräten) als mit Bluetooth Verbindung und auch im Vergleich zu anderen Lautsprechern mit AUX.

Pros

Bluetooth Verbindung ist gut

Cons

Kein TWS, zu leise bei Kabelverbindung!

This review was made for TANX100 Bluetooth-Party-Lautsprecher

Date of Use 2022-09-08

This review was made for TANX100 Bluetooth-Party-Lautsprecher

Date of Use 2022-09-08

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.