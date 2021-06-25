2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPH805BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours of play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Cancelling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.
4.1
of 5
189
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
tichaona
25/06/2021
United Kingdom
best out there
clearer audio music sounds way better with these babies
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
HelloKitty1980
30/05/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Amazing headphones
These headphones are great value, I was impressed with the sound quality across all music genres and great noise cancellation. They are comfortable to wear and not too heavy,not too bulky, a sleek design with a premium feel. The touch control features are simple to use. I like the charging feature, it's swift and efficient. 15 minutes gives upto 6 hours battery life so perfect for travelling,plus handy case for when not in use.
Pros
Great sound quality fast charging, handy travel case, premium design.
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
GreenIce
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for music and blocking out background sounds
I have been fortunate to be able to test the Philips headphones for music listening and taking calls for work and generally blocking out background sound when working in the house with my kids in the background. Upon opening the box, the carrier case which the headphones are stored is very sleek and easy to hold and feels solid enough to protect them if the case was dropped. Charging the headphones the first time was straight forward, the USB cable used to charge is short in length so no trip hazards, and due to it being a USB I could use any typical phone charger plug to begin charging. Charging was quick and must have taken no more than 30 minutes before being ready to use. The headphones are not covered in various buttons to control the functions; there's one pin/button used to switch to power the headset on/off, change tracks and a then the outside of the right headphone is touch sensitive for the volume, this gives the headphones a very simplistic look and easy to use when on the go, they are very comfortable on the head and ears and while running I never had any issues with them moving around loosely or falling off, whilst running I found that the headphones were ideal for music listening and I didn't need to use any of the noise cancelling functions or ambience settings, when working from home I used the headset for music looking when around the kids, here is where the additional settings come in useful, selecting abience sound alowed me to hear the children around me and react to naything they asked me whilst still playing music at a low level through the headphones, if I found concentration on work was needed switching noise cancelling by a simply tap on the outside of the right headphone would amplify the music and blocked out all background noise around me. Due to pairing them with my mobile, I also received various calls through the headphones and found the quality to be superb. The headphones are now my primary device for I go running and work within areas of loud background noise.
Pros
Easy to use, quick charge, long battery
Cons
Not really a concern but just be mindful that the right headphone is a touch pad and can accidentally be pressed when adjusting of handling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Actual results may vary