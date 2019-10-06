  • 2 year warranty

      Fall asleep to your favourite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point. See all benefits

      Fall asleep to your favourite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point. See all benefits

      Fall asleep to your favourite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point. See all benefits

      Fall asleep to your favourite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point. See all benefits

        Compact and smart

        • Bluetooth®
        • with wireless phone charger

        Clear, simple display

        A large digital time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth alarm clock.

        Key controls on the glossy top panel

        Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone.

        Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume, play/pause

        Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite tunes

        Drift into restful sleep with your favourite podcast or playlist playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to stream from your device for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the speaker turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why your music is still playing!

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Range
          10 M (free space)
          Version
          V4.2

        • Charging

          Wireless power output
          Wireless power output
          10 W
          USB devices
          5 V, 1 A

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H
          Display
          LED

        • Alarm

          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • Bluetooth
          No. of alarms
          2
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Up/Down
          Alarms
          • Dual alarm time
          • Gentle Wake
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Bluetooth or Buzzer alarm
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Sleep Timer
          Yes

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2 W x 2
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          225 x 85 x 167 mm
          Net weight
          0.475  kg
          Gross weight
          0.625  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          135 x 135 x 61  mm
          Product weight
          0.3  kg

