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  • The pocket classic
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  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
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  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic

Portable FM/AM radio

TAR1509/00

3.8

| (4) Reviews

The pocket classic

Take the radio with you! Enjoy great reception and crisp, clear sound from the portable FM/AM radio that’s small enough to slip into your pocket. From music and sport to news, simple controls make it easy to find your favourite stations on the go.

See all benefits

The pocket classic

  • FM/AM

  • Analogue tuning

  • Battery operated

Classic design, clear sound, great reception

Classic design, clear sound, great reception

You get crisp, clear sound for all your favourites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analogue tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic aerial enables the best possible reception wherever you are.

Simple, one-handed control

Simple, one-handed control

Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

This analogue radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

14/05/2026

España

España

Radio portátil Philips TAB1509 1000 Series

Me gusta el tamaño, la sencillez de uso ya que buscaba una radio portátil de bolsillo analógica y a pilas. Mi producto me ha tocado tal vez con un pequeño defecto en la antena al recogerse, sobresale un poco la cabeza. En las fotos de la web el aro interior de la cabeza tiene la terminación final al rás de la carcasa y en la mía tiene entre 1 y 2mm que sobresale hacia afuera y la antena desplegada se mueve (holgura). En una emisora concreta gallega a veces se entrecorta pero puede deberse a la señal de recepción aunque el Led está iluminado y hay buena señal. La seguiré probando. Por el precio se echa de menos que no venga incluida al menos con los auriculares y las pilas. Por lo demás perfecta.

Pros

Tamaño portátil, analógica, funciona a pilas

Cons

No incluye auriculares ni pilas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil

Date of Use 2026-05-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil

Date of Use 2026-05-14

20/06/2025

España

España

Funciona perfecto, calidad precio está muy bien

Funciona perfecto, calidad precio está muy muy bien

Pros

Calidad precio está muy bien, buena calidad de sonido y construcción, buen tamaño, perfecto.

Cons

En principio nada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil

Date of Use 2025-05-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil

Date of Use 2025-05-20

12/03/2025

España

España

CASI PERFECTA

EN SU SEGMENTO, LA TAR1509 ES CASI PERFECTA, POR ESO NO LE PONGO LAS 5*. PARA GANARSELA LE FALTARÍA UN PUERTO MINI-USB, QUE PERMITIERA RECARGAR UNAS BATERÍAS (RECARGABLES) INCLUIDAS O NO, PARA NO AFECTAR DEMASIADO AL PRECIO.

This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil

Date of Use 2025-02-12

This review was made for TAR1509 Radio FM/AM portátil

Date of Use 2025-02-12

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