2 year warranty
TAR2509/10
The classic companion
Love radio? From kitchen to garage to garden, this portable FM/AM analogue radio will keep your favourite stations playing. It sounds great, runs off mains or battery power, and has a handy LED indicator—so you’ll know when it’s perfectly tuned.
FM/AM
Analogue tuning
Mains or battery power
Analogue tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.
You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Radio lyssnarn
24/12/2024
Sverige
En radio från den gamla tiden
Alla bör ha en bra enkel radio med batteri drift ifall det råder någon form av elbrist
Pros
Enkel , batteri driven , fördel vid långvariga elavbrott
Cons
Inga eftersom man får det man betalar för
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR2509 Bärbar FM/AM-radio
Date of Use 2024-11-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR2509 Bärbar FM/AM-radio
Date of Use 2024-11-24
Ripalda.
02/04/2026
España
Verified buyer
Estupendo sonidoy captación de emisoras.
Magnífico sonido y diseño. La recomiendo para las personas que tengan radios en diversos sitios de la casa.
This review was made for TAR2509 Radio FM/AM portátil
Date of Use 2025-03-02
This review was made for TAR2509 Radio FM/AM portátil
Date of Use 2025-03-02
JMPNP
26/02/2026
Portugal
Verified buyer
Uma boa compra
Considero que foi uma boa compra e o rádio tem som agradável.
This review was made for TAR2509 Rádio portátil FM/AM
Date of Use 2025-01-26
This review was made for TAR2509 Rádio portátil FM/AM
Date of Use 2025-01-26