      Portable FM/AM radio

      Love radio? From your kitchen to your garage and garden, this portable FM/AM analogue radio will keep your favourite stations playing. It sounds great, runs off AC or battery power and has a handy LED indicator—so you'll know when it's perfectly tuned.

      • FM/AM
      • Analogue tuning
      • AC or battery power
      Classic design, clear reception, easy tuning

      Classic design, clear reception, easy tuning

      Analogue tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

      Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

      Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

      Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, the 3.5" speaker ensures good, clear sound.

      Simple controls. Large volume dial

      Simple controls. Large volume dial

      You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

      Place it anywhere

      Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall socket or insert two D-sized batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony or a picnic in the garden.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        300 mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Sound enhancement
        tone control
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        Full-range driver diameter
        3.5"
        Number of full-range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5 mm)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • AM
        RDS
        No

      • Power

        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Power supply
        • 220-240 V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        29  cm
        Depth
        9.3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Gross weight
        1.1  kg
        Net weight
        0.885  kg
        Tare weight
        0.215  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.95  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Depth
        6.63  cm
        Weight
        0.668  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        No
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
