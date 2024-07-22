Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
TAR2509/10
The classic companion
Love radio? From your kitchen to your garage and garden, this portable FM/AM analogue radio will keep your favourite stations playing. It sounds great, runs off AC or battery power and has a handy LED indicator—so you'll know when it's perfectly tuned.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Portable FM/AM radio
Analogue tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news or your favourite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, the 3.5" speaker ensures good, clear sound.
You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.
Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall socket or insert two D-sized batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony or a picnic in the garden.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Alarm
