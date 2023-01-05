Search terms

    Clock Radio

    TAR4406/12
      Wake fully charged

      Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There's also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too. See all benefits

        Wake fully charged

        • Mirror finish
        • FM digital tuning
        • USB phone charger
        Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

        Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm-clock radio. The large digits mean the mirror-finished display is easy to see, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume and tuning.

        USB port. Charge your phone

        A handy USB port lets you use the clock radio's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep. This alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm will go off on time.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

        Drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

        Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

        Battery backup in event of power failure

        Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          700 mW
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Loudspeakers

          Full-range driver diameter
          1.5"
          Number of full-range drivers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          No
          Audio in
          No

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          No. of preset stations
          20
          RDS
          No
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <1 W
          Power type
          AC Input
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <7.5 W

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          11.6  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Standing
          Width
          13.3  cm
          Depth
          11.8  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 11665 8
          Gross weight
          0.441  kg
          Net weight
          0.374  kg
          Tare weight
          0.067  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          11  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Weight
          0.22  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Alarm

          Alarm source
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5 V, 1 A

        • Clock

          Display
          LED
          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

