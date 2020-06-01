Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Radio

    TAR5505/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The kitchen radio The kitchen radio The kitchen radio
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      TAR5505/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      The kitchen radio

      Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

      The kitchen radio

      Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

      The kitchen radio

      Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

      The kitchen radio

      Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Make dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you'll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Radio

        Portable Radio

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        The kitchen radio

        • DAB+
        • Bluetooth®

        Great in the kitchen

        From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening while you cook! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

        Clear display. Kitchen timer

        See how long your dish has left to cook, at a glance. This portable radio boasts a kitchen timer, which is simple to set via the radio menu. The digital display shows a countdown timer in hours, minutes and seconds.

        Beautiful design that fits right in

        A light wood cabinet surrounds the black gloss display panel and the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. There are buttons on the front of the radio for tuning, source selection and more. Volume up/down is controlled via the sleek rotary dial.

        Compact and convenient

        Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          5 W
          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Full-range driver diameter
          3"
          Number of full-range drivers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          10 M (free space)
          Audio in
          No

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB/DAB+
          Station presets
          20
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          RDS
          Yes.

        • Convenience

          Backlight colour
          white
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Number of batteries
          4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          18.6  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Standing
          Width
          29.6  cm
          Depth
          14.4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 10822 6
          Gross weight
          1.31  kg
          Net weight
          1  kg
          Tare weight
          0.31  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          14.06  cm
          Width
          20.66  cm
          Depth
          10.6  cm
          Weight
          0.86  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          No
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          No
          Kitchen timer
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.