    Clock Radio

    TAR7705/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Clock Radio

      TAR7705/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Charge your phone. Stream your music.

      Wake up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

          Charge your phone. Stream your music.

          Wake up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device. See all benefits

            Charge your phone. Stream your music.

            • DAB+
            • Bluetooth®
            • with wireless phone charger

            Packed with features

            A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

            DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

            From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

            Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite tunes

            Drift into restful sleep with your favourite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

            Dual alarm. One clock, two wake-up calls

            The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms and wakes you up to your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake up before you.

            Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

            This alarm clock automatically syncs time and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

            Technical Specifications

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Auto digital tuning
              Yes
              Tuner bands
              • FM
              • DAB/DAB+
              DAB
              • info display
              • menu
              • smart scan
              No. of preset stations
              20 (FM), 20 (DAB)
              RDS
              Yes.

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              4 W
              Sound System
              Stereo

            • Loudspeakers

              Number of full-range drivers
              2
              Full-range driver diameter
              1.75"

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth
              Yes
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              Bluetooth range
              10 M (free space)
              Bluetooth version
              5.0
              Audio in
              No

            • Clock

              Display
              LCD
              Type
              Digital
              Time format
              • 12 H
              • 24 H

            • Alarm

              No. of alarms
              2
              Alarm source
              • DAB radio
              • FM radio
              • Bluetooth
              • Buzzer
              Snooze (repeat alarm)
              Yes, 9 mins
              Sleep timer
              15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

            • Convenience

              Backlight colour
              White
              Display brightness
              High/ Mid/ Low
              Volume control
              Up/Down

            • Charging

              Wireless charging
              Support Samsung fast charge 9 W
              USB devices
              5 V, 1 A

            • Power

              Power type
              AC Input
              Power supply
              100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
              Operation power consumption
              < 17.1 W
              Standby power consumption
              < 1 W
              Backup battery
              AAA x 2 (not included)

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • Quick start guide
              • Warranty certificate

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              15.3  cm
              Height
              6.8  cm
              Weight
              0.606  kg
              Width
              15.3  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              EAN
              48 95229 10825 7
              Depth
              7.6  cm
              Gross weight
              0.906  kg
              Height
              16.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.804  kg
              Tare weight
              0.102  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Box
              Width
              21.3  cm
              Type of shelf placement
              Laying

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Quick start guide
            • Warranty certificate

