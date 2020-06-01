Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
Whatever you love, you'll find it with ease on this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB+ and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits
Internet Radio
This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.
A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital time display and key controls are located on the front panel.
The matte-black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss colour display and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect and station logos when you use Internet radio or DAB.
The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm.
