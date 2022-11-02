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Internet Radio

TAR8805/10

3.5

| (61) Reviews

More to love

Whatever you love, you'll find it with ease on this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB+ and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.

See all benefits

More to love

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

  • with wireless phone charger

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.

Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital time display and key controls are located on the front panel.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

61

Reviews

02/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product is intuitive and easy to use.

It's has digital interface with physical knowledge to navigate and choose services, functions and features such as DAB, Bluetooth connectivity and Internet Radio. The product is lovely to look at, very stylish design and presentation. This product is of good size and weight, ideal to place on small shelf. Suitable for all rooms. Definable good value for the monies spent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2021-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2021-10-02

15/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Meer dan een radio

Een radio met veel mogelijkheden en goede prijs/kwaliteit verhouding. Makkelijk te installeren, eenvoudig in het gebruik en een duidelijk leesvenster. De draadloze oplader voor de smartphone is een leuk en veel gebruikt extraatje.

Pros

prijs/kwaliteit verhouding, veelzijdig apparaat, draadloze oplader

Cons

geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2023-04-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2023-04-15

18/07/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Mooi en functioneel

Ziet er goed uit. Bediening is simpel. Gebruiksaanwijzing downloaden helpt bij instaleren. Internet zenders zijn lastig in menu te zetten.

Pros

Ziet er goed uit en mooi geluid

Cons

Zenders vastleggen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2022-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2022-06-18

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