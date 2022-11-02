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TAR8805/10
More to love
Whatever you love, you'll find it with ease on this Philips Internet radio. As well as Internet, DAB+ and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
with wireless phone charger
This Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of programme. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite Internet, DAB+ or FM stations.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.
A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital time display and key controls are located on the front panel.
3.5
of 5
61
Reviews
S_Myles_22
02/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is intuitive and easy to use.
It's has digital interface with physical knowledge to navigate and choose services, functions and features such as DAB, Bluetooth connectivity and Internet Radio. The product is lovely to look at, very stylish design and presentation. This product is of good size and weight, ideal to place on small shelf. Suitable for all rooms. Definable good value for the monies spent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2021-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2021-10-02
Boschenaar
15/05/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Meer dan een radio
Een radio met veel mogelijkheden en goede prijs/kwaliteit verhouding. Makkelijk te installeren, eenvoudig in het gebruik en een duidelijk leesvenster. De draadloze oplader voor de smartphone is een leuk en veel gebruikt extraatje.
Pros
prijs/kwaliteit verhouding, veelzijdig apparaat, draadloze oplader
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2023-04-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2023-04-15
Pzwee
18/07/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Mooi en functioneel
Ziet er goed uit. Bediening is simpel. Gebruiksaanwijzing downloaden helpt bij instaleren. Internet zenders zijn lastig in menu te zetten.
Pros
Ziet er goed uit en mooi geluid
Cons
Zenders vastleggen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2022-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2022-06-18