Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAS1505B/00
Party in your pocket
Put a party in your pocket with the Bluetooth speaker that's small enough to hang from your wrist! This petite speaker is completely waterproof and gives you surprisingly punchy sound for its size.
Bluetooth®
2.5 W Output Power
8 hours of play time
IPX7 waterproof
This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.
Sound stays clear even when you play the music loud, and a passive radiator boosts the bass. You get 8 hours of play time, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. The Bluetooth connection is stable and pairing is simple.
Always do you. This small Bluetooth speaker is available in several colourways, so you can rock your style. The matching carry strap makes it easy to tote the speaker wherever you go.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
O.Fogg
20/04/2024
Deutschland
Keine Lautstärke Regelung
Achtung, an dem Lautsprecher lässt sich die Lautstärke nicht regeln. Für meine Zwecke nicht geeignet.
Pros
Klein, handlich, preisgünstig
Cons
Keine Lautstärkeregelung
This review was made for TAS1505B Kabellose Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2024-03-20
This review was made for TAS1505B Kabellose Lautsprecher
Date of Use 2024-03-20
lharip
18/07/2021
Deutschland
Sound is very good
i experiencing problem with connecting with my other device . it product name does not appear in phone while connecting
Cons
connection problem
This review was made for TAS1505B Wireless speaker
This review was made for TAS1505B Wireless speaker