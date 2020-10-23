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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
At home anywhere
Morning tunes in the bathroom. Inspiring podcasts in the home office. With its wool-blend speaker fabric and embossed buttons, this stylish Bluetooth speaker always looks the part. You get surprisingly rich sound, and 10 hours of play time.
Bluetooth®
5 W Output Power
10 hours of play time
This simple yet striking Bluetooth speaker does music in style. Embossed buttons let you control playback, Bluetooth and more. The built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls and the carry handle makes it easy to move between rooms.
You get 10 hours of play time from a single charge and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 2.5 hours via the included USB-C cable. Passive radiators deliver strong bass and the sound stays clear even at high volume.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KarmaRuss
23/10/2020
United Kingdom
Big Performance from a little speaker.
Amazing sound quality from such a small speaker, performs well above its wieght with crystal clear sound with warm tones across a wide range of musical genres. Excellent Bass / Treble balance, not tinny at all as many other small bluetooth speakers can be. Connects virtually instantly to phone / laptop.
Pros
Perfornance sound quality and perfect size for travelling.
Cons
None, seriously none.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-23
Bog85
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Great sound for a small speaker
Love it... I just wish it was stereo so I could pair two of these for my PC
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-02-17
kaymanswe
31/03/2021
Sverige
Nätt, bra ljud - men ingen AUX, och höga pling
Låter hyfsat bra för en sån liten högtalare. Den är ganska lätt, så det blir inte mycket bas, jag använder den som "bordsradio". Laddas med nya USB-C, och räcker hela dan. Enkel att para ihop, har play/paus och volymkontroll. Stort minus på plinget när man sätter på/stänger av (ganska högt). Litet minus på att det inte finns AUX, bara Bluetooth.
Pros
Enkel, lätt
Cons
Plingar vid på/av
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Trådlös högtalare
Date of Use 2021-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Trådlös högtalare
Date of Use 2021-02-28
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.